Lincoln woman identified in deadly Otoe County crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Authorities identified late Sunday the woman killed in a two-vehicle crash along a stretch of Highway 2 in Otoe County.

First responders were dispatched to the intersection of Highways 2 and 34, west of Palmyra, around 3:20 p.m. Friday.

According to the Otoe County Sheriff’s Office, Jennifer Hughes, 37, of Lincoln, was pronounced dead at the scene.

In a social media post, the sheriff’s office said Hughes was not wearing her seatbelt when she pulled onto Highway 2 eastbound from southbound Highway 34.

Her car was hit by a westbound pickup truck, the post said. The man driving the truck, also of Lincoln, was taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Alcohol is not suspected in the crash.

The Otoe County Sheriff’s Office will continue the investigation along with the Nebraska State Patrol.

