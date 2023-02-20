Malone Community Center celebrates Black history

The Malone Community Center celebrated Black history at an annual event Sunday afternoon. It started at 1 p.m. and drew a crowd that packed the gym floor.
By John Grinvalds
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 6:01 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Malone Community Center celebrated Black history at an annual event Sunday afternoon. It started at 1 p.m. and drew a crowd that packed the gym floor.

Attendees wove through lines of booths and art installations and listened to live music.

The booths centered Black history, focusing on Black contributions to world events, beyond the confines of what typically gets discussed.

“It’s important for our youth to understand that their heroes aren’t just actors and singers and athletes,” said Ishma Yusaf Valenti, Malone Community Center. “Their heroes were kings and scientists and wonderful literary geniuses and that’s what we give to our youth during these events.”

Some tables offered free books for kids that featured prominent black characters. The Malone Center also celebrated their second annual Millard T. Woods Community Service Awards, offering accolades to people who’ve gone the extra mile to support the community.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OCSO: Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Friday
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the East Lake Flats near South 91st Street and...
LFR responds to southeast Lincoln fire at East Lake Flats Apartment Complex
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Highlights & Results
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office: Man escapes just before train smashes vehicle in Roca
Nebraska Athletics and Husker Basketball Guard Sam Griesel hosted a blood drive with the...
Paying it forward: Husker guard hosts blood drive inspired by close call

Latest News

7 Day Forecast
Monday Forecast: A pleasant & partly cloudy President’s Day
Malone Center celebrates Black history
Malone Center celebrates Black history
A woman gets closure regarding a lost family member after a submarine from World War II was found
U.S. submarine lost during WWII found with connections to Omaha
Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy