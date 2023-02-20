Malone Community Center celebrates Black history

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -The Malone Community Center celebrated Black history at an annual event Sunday afternoon. It started at 1 p.m. and drew a crowd that packed the gym floor.

Attendees wove through lines of booths and art installations and listened to live music.

The booths centered Black history, focusing on Black contributions to world events, beyond the confines of what typically gets discussed.

“It’s important for our youth to understand that their heroes aren’t just actors and singers and athletes,” said Ishma Yusaf Valenti, Malone Community Center. “Their heroes were kings and scientists and wonderful literary geniuses and that’s what we give to our youth during these events.”

Some tables offered free books for kids that featured prominent black characters. The Malone Center also celebrated their second annual Millard T. Woods Community Service Awards, offering accolades to people who’ve gone the extra mile to support the community.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.