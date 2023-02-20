Media day ahead of the 65th annual Shrine Bowl
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ahead of the 65th annual Shrine Bowl a media day was held in Lincoln for both the North and South teams on Sunday.
SOUTH TEAM:
- Owen Anthony Lincoln Southeast
- Jacey Ballard Boys Town
- Luke Blatchford Lincoln Southeast
- Joe Brinker Omaha Skutt
- Trevor Brown Waverly
- Julian Castillo Lincoln Pius X
- Tommy Connelly Westside
- Kale Consbruck Norris
- Matthew Davis Sutton
- Tyson Denkert Kenesaw
- Hayden Fjell Platteview
- James Frank Lincoln Pius X
- Dylan Gray Lincoln Northeast
- Gage Griffith Aurora
- Grant Guyett Westside
- Clyde Hinton Plattsmouth
- Cory Hollinger Cross County
- Marley Jensen York
- Caleb Jones Beatrice
- Elliot Jurgens Beatrice
- Isaac Kracl Crete
- Jake Leader Lincoln Southwest
- JaReese Lott-Buzby Lincoln HS
- Rashad Madden Ralston
- Riley Marsh Waverly
- Jake Masker Kearney Catholic
- Quade Myers Dundy County
- Brogan Nachtigal Falls City
- Christian Nash Millard South
- Nathan Pederson Millard West
- Nathan Renner McCook
- Joshua Shaw Sandy Creek
- Evan Shepard Ashland Greenwood
- Carter Sitzman Lincoln Christian
- Austin Sohl Plattsmouth
- Eliott Steinhoff Platteview
- Billie Stephenson Lincoln East
- Seth Stutzman Milford
- Andrew Waltke Palmyra
- Jacob Weatherly Cozad
- Taylor Wieczorek Lincoln High
- Gavin Wilbur Lincoln Northeast
- Parker Wise Kearney HS
COACHES
- Brett Froendt HC Westside
- Chad Schmeckpeper AC Conestoga
- Kurt Earl AC Lincoln Christian
- Ty Twarling AC Norris
- Craig Secora AC Westside
- Justin Haberman AC Westside
NORTH TEAM:
- R.J. Bayer Howells-Dodge
- Rylan Birkby St. Paul
- Jarett Boggs Archbishop Bergan
- Logan Booth Logan View
- Devon Borchers Columbus Scotus
- Caleb Busch Burwell
- Brayden Chaney Gretna
- Isaiah Daniell Yutan
- Johnathan DeRiso Ord
- Raoul Djidjoho Mount Michael
- Dawson Dunbar Chadron
- Kamden Dusatko Stanton High
- Josh Fee Elkhorn South
- Colton Fritz Pierce
- Kytan Fyfe Grand Island
- Sam Hartman Northwest
- Orlando Hernandez Omaha North
- Mick Huber Gretna
- Will Hubert Papillion LaVista
- Kale Jensen Central City
- Ryan Kearney Creighton Prep
- Jack Kirkwood Creighton Prep
- Parker Krusemark Stanton High
- Gavin Kube Yutan
- Carson Lavaley Wahoo
- Mason Limbach Fremont
- Daylin Mallory Norfolk
- Nathan McCoy Omaha Roncalli
- Dylan Mostek Bennington
- Wyatt Ogle Blair
- Eli Osten Lakeview
- Gage Racek Ord
- Henry Rickels Bellevue West
- Jayden Roberts Bellevue West
- Trevor Schwartz Scottsbluff
- Drew Sellon Fremont
- Jake Stier Bennington
- Chance Symons Scottsbluff
- Blake Thompson Columbus
- Kase Thompson Battle Creek
- Carson Thomsen Oakland Craig
- Rowdy Truksa Aquinas Catholic
- Adam Van Cleave Lakeview
COACHES
- Tim Johnk HC Creighton Prep
- Seth Mruz AC Archbishop Bergan
- David Stanton AC Stanton
- Nathan Wells AC Ord
- Bob Sledge AC Creighton Prep
- Jake Schmidt AC Papillion LaVista
