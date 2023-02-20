Media day ahead of the 65th annual Shrine Bowl

By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:10 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Ahead of the 65th annual Shrine Bowl a media day was held in Lincoln for both the North and South teams on Sunday.

SOUTH TEAM:

  • Owen Anthony Lincoln Southeast
  • Jacey Ballard Boys Town
  • Luke Blatchford Lincoln Southeast
  • Joe Brinker Omaha Skutt
  • Trevor Brown Waverly
  • Julian Castillo Lincoln Pius X
  • Tommy Connelly Westside
  • Kale Consbruck Norris
  • Matthew Davis Sutton
  • Tyson Denkert Kenesaw
  • Hayden Fjell Platteview
  • James Frank Lincoln Pius X
  • Dylan Gray Lincoln Northeast
  • Gage Griffith Aurora
  • Grant Guyett Westside
  • Clyde Hinton Plattsmouth
  • Cory Hollinger Cross County
  • Marley Jensen York
  • Caleb Jones Beatrice
  • Elliot Jurgens Beatrice
  • Isaac Kracl Crete
  • Jake Leader Lincoln Southwest
  • JaReese Lott-Buzby Lincoln HS
  • Rashad Madden Ralston
  • Riley Marsh Waverly
  • Jake Masker Kearney Catholic
  • Quade Myers Dundy County
  • Brogan Nachtigal Falls City
  • Christian Nash Millard South
  • Nathan Pederson Millard West
  • Nathan Renner McCook
  • Joshua Shaw Sandy Creek
  • Evan Shepard Ashland Greenwood
  • Carter Sitzman Lincoln Christian
  • Austin Sohl Plattsmouth
  • Eliott Steinhoff Platteview
  • Billie Stephenson Lincoln East
  • Seth Stutzman Milford
  • Andrew Waltke Palmyra
  • Jacob Weatherly Cozad
  • Taylor Wieczorek Lincoln High
  • Gavin Wilbur Lincoln Northeast
  • Parker Wise Kearney HS

COACHES

  • Brett Froendt HC Westside
  • Chad Schmeckpeper AC Conestoga
  • Kurt Earl AC Lincoln Christian
  • Ty Twarling AC Norris
  • Craig Secora AC Westside
  • Justin Haberman AC Westside

NORTH TEAM:

  • R.J. Bayer Howells-Dodge
  • Rylan Birkby St. Paul
  • Jarett Boggs Archbishop Bergan
  • Logan Booth Logan View
  • Devon Borchers Columbus Scotus
  • Caleb Busch Burwell
  • Brayden Chaney Gretna
  • Isaiah Daniell Yutan
  • Johnathan DeRiso Ord
  • Raoul Djidjoho Mount Michael
  • Dawson Dunbar Chadron
  • Kamden Dusatko Stanton High
  • Josh Fee Elkhorn South
  • Colton Fritz Pierce
  • Kytan Fyfe Grand Island
  • Sam Hartman Northwest
  • Orlando Hernandez Omaha North
  • Mick Huber Gretna
  • Will Hubert Papillion LaVista
  • Kale Jensen Central City
  • Ryan Kearney Creighton Prep
  • Jack Kirkwood Creighton Prep
  • Parker Krusemark Stanton High
  • Gavin Kube Yutan
  • Carson Lavaley Wahoo
  • Mason Limbach Fremont
  • Daylin Mallory Norfolk
  • Nathan McCoy Omaha Roncalli
  • Dylan Mostek Bennington
  • Wyatt Ogle Blair
  • Eli Osten Lakeview
  • Gage Racek Ord
  • Henry Rickels Bellevue West
  • Jayden Roberts Bellevue West
  • Trevor Schwartz Scottsbluff
  • Drew Sellon Fremont
  • Jake Stier Bennington
  • Chance Symons Scottsbluff
  • Blake Thompson Columbus
  • Kase Thompson Battle Creek
  • Carson Thomsen Oakland Craig
  • Rowdy Truksa Aquinas Catholic
  • Adam Van Cleave Lakeview

COACHES

  • Tim Johnk HC Creighton Prep
  • Seth Mruz AC Archbishop Bergan
  • David Stanton AC Stanton
  • Nathan Wells AC Ord
  • Bob Sledge AC Creighton Prep
  • Jake Schmidt AC Papillion LaVista

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

OCSO: Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Friday
Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
Lincoln Fire and Rescue responded to a fire at the East Lake Flats near South 91st Street and...
LFR responds to southeast Lincoln fire at East Lake Flats Apartment Complex
The 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships are taking place at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
NSAA State Wrestling Championships: Highlights & Results
Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office: Man escapes just before train smashes vehicle in Roca

Latest News

65th annual Shrine Bowl Media Day
65th annual Nebraska Shrine Bowl media day Clipped
Sam Griesel flex's after a bucket in overtime.
Huskers rally to top Terps in overtime
Nebraska defeats Maryland in overtime.
Nebraska basketball defeats Maryland in overtime
Behind a pin and two technical falls, the Nebraska wrestling team defeated Arizona State 25-15...
NU defeats ASU 25-15 on Senior Day