Missing inmate back in police custody after Friday disappearance

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is back in Nebraska Department of Correctional Services custody.

Police were notified of the disappearance of 30-year-old Dakota Parrott when he did not return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln from his place of employment on Feb. 17.

Parrott allegedly removed his electronic monitor near South 48th and Sumner Streets after leaving his place of employment.

Parrott turned himself in on Feb. 18 and was transported to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

On October 19, 2018, Parrott began serving his 5 to 6 year sentence. He was charged for using a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats in Douglas County and driving under a revoked license in Lancaster County.

