Missing inmate back in police custody after Friday disappearance

Dakota Parrott, a missing inmate from the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln, is back in...
Dakota Parrott, a missing inmate from the Community Correctional Center-Lincoln, is back in police custody.(Nebraska Department of Correctional Services)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 11:22 AM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A missing inmate from the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln is back in Nebraska Department of Correctional Services custody.

Police were notified of the disappearance of 30-year-old Dakota Parrott when he did not return to the Community Corrections Center-Lincoln from his place of employment on Feb. 17.

Parrott allegedly removed his electronic monitor near South 48th and Sumner Streets after leaving his place of employment.

Parrott turned himself in on Feb. 18 and was transported to the Reception and Treatment Center in Lincoln.

On October 19, 2018, Parrott began serving his 5 to 6 year sentence. He was charged for using a firearm to commit a felony and terroristic threats in Douglas County and driving under a revoked license in Lancaster County.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in a crash Friday on Highway 2.
Lincoln woman identified in deadly Otoe County crash
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
OCSO: Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Friday
Tim Corbin, left, the administrator of Truman Lake Manor, passes through the hallway of the...
Health care vaccine mandate remains as some push for an end

Latest News

Ryan Larsen
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case
7 Day Forecast
Monday Forecast: A pleasant & partly cloudy President’s Day
Several Nebraska state senators gathered Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in the capitol rotunda to...
Six-week abortion ban on doorstep of becoming law, tally shows
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in a crash Friday on Highway 2.
Lincoln woman identified in deadly Otoe County crash