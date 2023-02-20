Monday Forecast: A pleasant & partly cloudy President’s Day

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A nice February day is setting up for President’s Day. A few spotty isolated rain drizzle or snow flurries are possible in the western half of the state, but most of us will remain dry. The quiet start of the week won’t last long as changes move in late Tuesday night.

President’s Day will be quite a nice but breezy February day! Skies will be partly to mostly sunny. A few isolated light rain showers, drizzles or snow flurries are possible in western and central areas in the afternoon, but the rest of the area will remain dry. It will be breezy day with winds from the west between 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 30 mph possible. However, the westerly breezy and some sunshine will help high temperatures rise above average! Highs will hit the mid 40s to the mid 50s across the area. That also means that snowpack will continue to melt.

Through the overnight, cloud cover will increase and there will be a small chance for an isolated rain shower or flurry. Low temperatures will fall to the mid to upper 20s.

Tuesday will be slightly cooler and have variable cloud cover. Tuesday morning a few isolated snow showers or flurries are possible in the northern areas. Then the next weather system moves in Tuesday evening into the Panhandle and northwest, bringing rain and snow through the evening and eventually into the overnight. It will still be breezy with winds between 15 to 20 mph with gusts to 30 mph. High temperatures will be slightly cooler but still remain in the lower 40s to upper 50s.

If we take a look ahead to Late Tuesday night through Thursday evening: we are tracking a possible winter storm that will move through portions of the 1011 region and likely bring significant snowfall to some areas. At this time, it looks like the most significant snowfall accumulation could be in the Panhandle, the northwest and along the northern border. At this time, Winter Storm Watches will go into effect Tuesday evening through Thursday night in portions of northern Nebraska, (timing depends on location). This system is still a few days out so please stick with us as we get closer and fine tune the forecast.

Snowfall Potential shows best chance for snow along the northern border and northwestern Nebraska. (KOLN)

After Tuesday temperatures hit a sharp decline and leave Thursday bitterly cold, luckily temperatures will quickly rebound by the weekend! The potential winter storm will move through Wednesday to Thursday and bring the chance for rain or wintry mix first that will slowly transition to snow through the overnight hours and exit early Thursday morning. We will have another small chance for snow on Friday and then chance for precipitation on Sunday. Most of the work week will bring breezy to windy conditions.

