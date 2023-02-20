Order concessions from your seat with DoorDash app at Pinnacle Bank Arena

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinnacle Bank Arena announced a new partnership with DoorDash, the food ordering and delivery app, to enhance guest experiences.

With the new partnership, live-event attendees will be able to use the DoorDash app on their phone to order food and beverages from select concession stands from their seats and pickup when it’s ready.

Attendees will be able to access the venue-specific experience through a GPS pop-up in the app or by scanning a QR code on their seat.

Glenn Bateman, Director of Food and Beverage at Pinnacle Bank Arena, said, “We strive to have fewer lines at concession stands and faster delivery, so folks do not miss any of the action of games, family shows, or concerts.”

The new partnership officially launched Feb 2. at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the University of Nebraska Women’s Basketball game against Michigan State.

Bateman said they started with a few concession stands and will continue to add more as they become more familiar with the process.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.