Order concessions from your seat with DoorDash app at Pinnacle Bank Arena

Pinnacle Bank Arena
Pinnacle Bank Arena(KOLN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Pinnacle Bank Arena announced a new partnership with DoorDash, the food ordering and delivery app, to enhance guest experiences.

With the new partnership, live-event attendees will be able to use the DoorDash app on their phone to order food and beverages from select concession stands from their seats and pickup when it’s ready.

Attendees will be able to access the venue-specific experience through a GPS pop-up in the app or by scanning a QR code on their seat.

Glenn Bateman, Director of Food and Beverage at Pinnacle Bank Arena, said, “We strive to have fewer lines at concession stands and faster delivery, so folks do not miss any of the action of games, family shows, or concerts.”

The new partnership officially launched Feb 2. at Pinnacle Bank Arena for the University of Nebraska Women’s Basketball game against Michigan State.

Bateman said they started with a few concession stands and will continue to add more as they become more familiar with the process.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in a crash Friday on Highway 2.
Lincoln woman identified in deadly Otoe County crash
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
Julian Tapia, 20, is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.
Authorities looking for missing inmate with ties to central Nebraska
OCSO: Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Friday

Latest News

Photos submitted to a federal judge show the Geneva YRTC in disrepair in 2019 before it closed.
Former YRTC Geneva residents, parents suing DHHS over alleged rights violations
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's...
Judge orders no bond for York murder suspect
Lincoln North Star "Into the Woods"
"Into the Woods" musical March 2-5
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in a crash Friday on Highway 2.
Lincoln woman identified in deadly Otoe County crash