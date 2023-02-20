Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter

The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison.(WPTV, FLORIDA HIGHWAY PATROL JACKSONVILLE, CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 5:19 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (WPTV) – The co-founder of Salt Life Apparel was sentenced to 12 years in prison on Thursday.

In the Palm Beach County Courthouse, Michael Hutto pleaded guilty to manslaughter for the 2020 shooting death of an 18-year-old woman.

Hutto told detectives that he and Lora Grace Duncan were on their way to the Florida Keys when they stopped at a Singer Island hotel.

The apparel executive said they were playing as if they were shooting with their finger and a gun, but then he pointed a gun at her and it fired.

Hutto said he put the gun in his backpack and drove away until he ran out of gas.

Deputies said he made it to Jacksonville, where deputies found him making delusional comments and crying.

Hutto was taken to a hospital, where he told deputies “I think I hurt my Gracie” and began to cry.

Copyright 2023 WPTV via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
The Otoe County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in a crash Friday on Highway 2.
Lincoln woman identified in deadly Otoe County crash
Hunter Chase Nance
Deputies: Woman escaped from man who kidnapped her to kill her ‘for the thrill’
Julian Tapia, 20, is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.
Authorities looking for missing inmate with ties to central Nebraska
OCSO: Woman killed in two-vehicle crash on Friday

Latest News

Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Four women shot along Uptown parade route
Photos submitted to a federal judge show the Geneva YRTC in disrepair in 2019 before it closed.
Former YRTC Geneva residents, parents suing DHHS over alleged rights violations
Bart Beutler, 47, was arrested for first degree murder among other charges following his wife's...
Judge orders no bond for York murder suspect
Lincoln North Star "Into the Woods"
"Into the Woods" musical March 2-5