Aurora standout Allen celebrates back-to-back sports success

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With the 2023 NSAA State Wrestling Championships in the book, not many wrestlers had a better weekend than Aurora’s Jack Allen.

Not only did he become a state champion, but he also was honored as one of the best football talents in the state.

Allen was named to the South Team for the 65th annual Shrine Bowl.

Allen picked up a state title on Saturday, winning gold at 285 pounds and finishing the year at 48-1.

Less than 24 hours later he was in Lincoln alongside the rest of this year’s Shrine Bowl athletes.

“I probably look a little beat up for the camera but you know it was awesome getting a state championship when I didn’t qualify the year before,” Allen said. “It was awesome, kind of like I did it moment everything just built up to that so I did some research on the Shriner organization, and what they do is really awesome and I’m excited to be a part of it.”

Allen said he isn’t sure what’s next for college, he has yet to make that decision.

