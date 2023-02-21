Colombo named AAI award nominee

Nebraska gymnast Clara Colombo has been named a nominee for the AAI Award, presented to the...
Nebraska gymnast Clara Colombo has been named a nominee for the AAI Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding senior in collegiate gymnastics.(Nebraska Athletics)
By Nebraska Athletics
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska gymnast Clara Colombo has been named a nominee for the AAI Award, presented to the nation’s most outstanding senior in collegiate gymnastics.

Colombo is one of 39 gymnasts that were nominated for the award in 2023, and one of eight Big Ten representatives on the list.

The Caravaggio, Italy, was named a Big Ten Gymnast to Watch in 2023 and has competed consistently on uneven bars and balance beam this season for the Huskers. In 2022, Colombo was an individual qualifier on uneven bars at the NCAA Seattle Regional, finishing in fourth.

Colombo is a two-time WCGA Scholastic All-American, two-time Academic All-Big Ten selection and a five-time member of the Nebraska Scholar-Athlete Honor Roll.

The nominees will be narrowed down to six finalists before the award winner is announced at the end of the season.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in a crash Friday on Highway 2.
Lincoln woman identified in deadly Otoe County crash
A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
Train derails southeast of Gothenburg
Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
Julian Tapia, 20, is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.
Authorities looking for missing inmate with ties to central Nebraska
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse

Latest News

HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Mon. Feb. 20)
HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Mon. Feb. 20)
Nelson Grimus hits three at the buzzer for Milford to take down Centennial
HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Mon. Feb. 20)
Aurora standout Allen celebrates back-to-back sports success
Aurora standout Allen celebrates back-to-back sports success
The south team for the 2023 Shrine Bowl
Media day ahead of the 65th annual Shrine Bowl