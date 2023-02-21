Eyeglass World sustains $75,000 in damage after crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash where a vehicle struck an eyeglass business Monday night.

Police said the driver of a Nissan Maxima ran a traffic light and struck a southbound GMC Acadia in the intersection of 56th and O Streets.

The initial crash caused the Nissan to hit another vehicle, a Honda CRV, that was stopped at the traffic light.

After striking the Honda, the Nissan continued off the road and struck the front of Eyeglass World on North 56th and O Streets.

Police said Eyeglass World sustained around $75,000 in damage.

The Nissan driver was cited for violating the traffic signal.

Both the Nissan driver and Acadia driver sustained minor injuries and were transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.

