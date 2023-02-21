Goldenrod Pastries baking up sweet treats for Fat Tuesday

Fat Tuesday is well known for King Cake, a New Orleans tradition but Goldenrod Pastries in Lincoln is baking a sweet Scandinavian treat for the holiday.
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:08 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fat Tuesday is celebrated around the world, leading up to the fasting season of Lent. Many people are familiar with the traditional King Cake that is a symbol of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but Goldenrod Pastries in Lincoln is adding in other traditional sweat treats to the mix.

Goldenrod Pastries is making Semla buns, a traditional Scandinavian treat which is cardamom dough filled with almond marzipan and a whipped strawberry cream.

Owner of Goldenrod Pastries, Angela Garbacz, says they try to do a range of pastries from many cultures for the Fat Tuesday period, and even extended the availability of the baked goods.

“We usually only do those on Fat Tuesday, but this year, we decided to do them for the week leading up,”

Garbacz estimates they’ve made 1,000 Semla buns between last week and today.

“We’re a small little shop and so those numbers tend to be really good and really high for us,” Garbacz says. “We see a lot of people coming in on Fat Tuesday to celebrate as the end of Mardi Gras,”

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in a crash Friday on Highway 2.
Lincoln woman identified in deadly Otoe County crash
Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
Julian Tapia, 20, is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.
Authorities looking for missing inmate with ties to central Nebraska
Several Nebraska state senators gathered Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023, in the capitol rotunda to...
Six-week abortion ban on doorstep of becoming law, tally shows
Ryan Larsen, left; and La Vista Police Chief Bob Lausten
La Vista Police Chief fighting subpoena for testimony in Ryan Larsen case

Latest News

A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
Train derails east of Gothenburg
The owner, Angela Garbacz estimates they will make 1,000 Semla buns.
Goldenrod Pastries Mardi Gras
The Lincoln Children's Museum prepares for LPS spring break
10/11 NOW This Morning's Question of the Day
Here’s the answer to today’s Question of the Day!