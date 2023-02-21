Goldenrod Pastries baking up sweet treats for Fat Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Fat Tuesday is celebrated around the world, leading up to the fasting season of Lent. Many people are familiar with the traditional King Cake that is a symbol of Mardi Gras in New Orleans, but Goldenrod Pastries in Lincoln is adding in other traditional sweat treats to the mix.

Goldenrod Pastries is making Semla buns, a traditional Scandinavian treat which is cardamom dough filled with almond marzipan and a whipped strawberry cream.

Owner of Goldenrod Pastries, Angela Garbacz, says they try to do a range of pastries from many cultures for the Fat Tuesday period, and even extended the availability of the baked goods.

“We usually only do those on Fat Tuesday, but this year, we decided to do them for the week leading up,”

Garbacz estimates they’ve made 1,000 Semla buns between last week and today.

“We’re a small little shop and so those numbers tend to be really good and really high for us,” Garbacz says. “We see a lot of people coming in on Fat Tuesday to celebrate as the end of Mardi Gras,”

