HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Mon. Feb. 20)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from subdistrict games on Monday, Feb. 20.
BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:
NSAA Playoffs
Class C1 Subdistrict
Subdistrict C1-1
Falls City 47, Fairbury 43
Subdistrict C1-3
Conestoga 63, Louisville 37
Subdistrict C1-4
Bishop Neumann 48, Arlington 28
Subdistrict C1-8
Milford 31, Centennial 30
Subdistrict C1-9
Kearney Catholic 63, Gibbon 48
Class C2 Subdistrict
Subdistrict C2-1
Johnson County Central 49, Southern 48
Subdistrict C2-6
Crofton 51, Tri County Northeast 45
Subdistrict C2-7
Plainview 47, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 39
Subdistrict C2-9
Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Arcadia-Loup City 37
Subdistrict C2-10
Thayer Central 59, Superior 44
Class D1 Subdistrict
Subdistrict D1-1
Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Nebraska City Lourdes 30
Subdistrict D1-6
North Central 68, Niobrara-Verdigre 30
Subdistrict D1-7
Burwell 65, Twin Loup 31
Subdistrict D1-8
Blue Hill 59, Silver Lake 49
Subdistrict D1-9
Southern Valley 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39
Subdistrict D1-11
Southwest 53, Arapahoe 47
Class D2 Subdistrict
Subdistrict D2-1
Lewiston 53, Dorchester 32
Subdistrict D2-5
St. Mary’s 63, CWC 47
Subdistrict D2-6
Hampton 47, Palmer 43
Subdistrict D2-10
Arthur County 68, South Platte 42
Subdistrict D2-11
Creek Valley 59, Minatare 50
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:
NSAA Playoffs
Class B
Subdistrict B-1
Norris 63, Crete 24
Subdistrict B-2
Plattsmouth 47, Nebraska City 43
Subdistrict B-3
Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Omaha Mercy 14
Omaha Skutt Catholic 81, Ralston 15
Subdistrict B-4
Bennington 60, Elkhorn 48
Subdistrict B-5
Blair 54, Schuyler 16
Subdistrict B-6
Seward 53, Hastings 27
Subdistrict B-7
Grand Island Northwest 45, Lexington 24
Subdistrict B-8
Scottsbluff 65, Alliance 34
Sidney 70, Gering 34
