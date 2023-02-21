HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Mon. Feb. 20)

Nelson Grimus hits three at the buzzer for Milford to take down Centennial
By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 20, 2023 at 10:00 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Highlights and scores from subdistrict games on Monday, Feb. 20.

BOYS PREP BASKETBALL:

NSAA Playoffs

Class C1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C1-1

Falls City 47, Fairbury 43

Subdistrict C1-3

Conestoga 63, Louisville 37

Subdistrict C1-4

Bishop Neumann 48, Arlington 28

Subdistrict C1-8

Milford 31, Centennial 30

Subdistrict C1-9

Kearney Catholic 63, Gibbon 48

Class C2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C2-1

Johnson County Central 49, Southern 48

Subdistrict C2-6

Crofton 51, Tri County Northeast 45

Subdistrict C2-7

Plainview 47, Osmond-Randolph Co-op 39

Subdistrict C2-9

Grand Island Central Catholic 57, Arcadia-Loup City 37

Subdistrict C2-10

Thayer Central 59, Superior 44

Class D1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D1-1

Humboldt/Table Rock-Steinauer 46, Nebraska City Lourdes 30

Subdistrict D1-6

North Central 68, Niobrara-Verdigre 30

Subdistrict D1-7

Burwell 65, Twin Loup 31

Subdistrict D1-8

Blue Hill 59, Silver Lake 49

Subdistrict D1-9

Southern Valley 60, Wilcox-Hildreth 39

Subdistrict D1-11

Southwest 53, Arapahoe 47

Class D2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D2-1

Lewiston 53, Dorchester 32

Subdistrict D2-5

St. Mary’s 63, CWC 47

Subdistrict D2-6

Hampton 47, Palmer 43

Subdistrict D2-10

Arthur County 68, South Platte 42

Subdistrict D2-11

Creek Valley 59, Minatare 50

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL:

NSAA Playoffs

Class B

Subdistrict B-1

Norris 63, Crete 24

Subdistrict B-2

Plattsmouth 47, Nebraska City 43

Subdistrict B-3

Omaha Duchesne Academy 46, Omaha Mercy 14

Omaha Skutt Catholic 81, Ralston 15

Subdistrict B-4

Bennington 60, Elkhorn 48

Subdistrict B-5

Blair 54, Schuyler 16

Subdistrict B-6

Seward 53, Hastings 27

Subdistrict B-7

Grand Island Northwest 45, Lexington 24

Subdistrict B-8

Scottsbluff 65, Alliance 34

Sidney 70, Gering 34

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

