Local caterer partners with community outreach to distribute free meals

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Food waste is a messy problem nationwide and here in Nebraska. In recent months some Lincoln businesses have teamed up with a non-profit to turn leftovers into a much-needed meal for those struggling to afford one.

Since this effort started almost a year ago, about 1,800 meals have been given out for free.

“Many homeless and less fortunate people don’t know where their next meal is coming from, and it’s not always the easiest to ask for help,” said Laurie Fraser, CEO of Doorstep Diner Catering. “But what if the solution lied in catering?”

According to the USDA, an estimated 30% to 40% of food in the U.S. ends up in the trash. Doorstep Diner Catering in Lincoln wants to be part of a solution.

“In our industry food waste is a huge concern, and we know there are people out there that need food. But then what is the vehicle to get that food to them?” said Lenore Berger, To The Brim founder. “To the Brim Communities is exactly that.”

Berger is the founder of To The Brim Communities, a nonprofit that focuses on making sure less fortunate people in Lincoln are fed and taken care of.

“It’s not easy to ask for help, so if you’re willing to ask for some help, we are going to do what we can to either provide that for you, or point you to another non-profit that has the means,” Berger said.

Here’s how it works, Doorstep, along with a few other Lincoln caterers and restaurants, take their leftover food, package it then Lenore picks it up.

She takes the meals to five places in Lincoln, most of them are downtown like Jake’s Cigars, 1867 Bar and Bodega’s Alley. Meadowlark Coffee is also on the list, so is the Willard Community Center. People in need can go to these places and leave with a high-quality frozen free meal, no questions asked.

As far as the next steps, Lenore and To the Brim continue to reach out to other restaurants and caterers, hoping they’ll jump on board.

