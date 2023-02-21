Tuesday’s at local brewery will be for a cause all year

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cosmic Eye Brewing is taking its beer and using it to benefit the community this year.

They’re highlighting groups throughout the city and donating a portion of their proceeds each month.

“They’re trying to make a change and be a part of our community. And a lot of times, I think they’re just overlooked because they’re small,” said Michelle Riggins, the owner at Cosmic Eye Brewing. “So they’re grassroots and they’re doing it, you know, a lot of times with just a couple of people. So we just wanted to bring that to the surface and help people know more about these organizations.”

With each pull and pour, 10% of proceeds on Tuesdays go to the organization of the month.

“We’re also trying to sort of sweeten the deal for our customers to come in on those Tuesdays,” said Riggins. “So we’re offering free beer for a month. So the chance to win that. So if you come in on a Tuesday, and you give a $5 donation and cash or product to our featured organization, and spend $4 or more in the taproom, you enter to win free beer for a month from Cosmic Eye.”

There are also donation buckets around that will go toward the group.

Tower of Tampons is February’s recipient.

“Tower of Tampons is a nonprofit organization here in Lincoln,” said Tosha Benes, with Tower of Tampons. “And we provide period products to local organizations, schools, other nonprofits, and individuals in the community who are in need.”

They said community support is the reason Tower of Tampons can even exist, and this fundraiser will hopefully broaden the scope of who might help them.

“We could not do it without our community and the community has been wonderful. They have backed us 100%. The need is so high right now, especially,” said NEEDS NAME. “In one day, we had nine elementaries get a hold of us. And that’s a lot of products. And we were kind of scraping the barrel with monetary donations and products... So that’s how this community is really making an impact on what we do.”

Cosmic Eye said this was part of the way they could give back to their community meaningfully.

“I think that people want to give but don’t always know how or where. So we’re just really trying to focus on some smaller hyper local folks to bring into our space,” said Riggins.

Other groups like Little Free Pantry, Student Lunch Debt/ Backpack Programs, Voices of Hope, Out Nebraska, Brave Animal Rescue and the Cpl. Daegan Page foundation will all be participating throughout the year. Riggins says-- they are still looking for more groups to fill the rest of the months.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.