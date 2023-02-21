Wahoo man dead after single-vehicle crash near Cedars Bluffs

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Wahoo man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near the east edge of Cedar Bluffs. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash near the intersection of County Road X and County Road 16 on Tuesday.

Officials said on Monday at 10:33 p.m. a black Chevrolet pickup was northbound on Highway 109 when it left the road and went through a ditch. The vehicle then became airborne over County Road X before striking a tree on private property, flipping and coming to rest several hundred feet north of County Road X.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 36-year-old Jedd Lofgren of Wahoo, was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies were assisted by Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue.

