Wahoo man dead after single-vehicle crash near Cedars Bluffs

(MGN)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 5:37 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Wahoo man is dead after a single-vehicle crash near the east edge of Cedar Bluffs. The Saunders County Sheriff’s Office responded to the crash near the intersection of County Road X and County Road 16 on Tuesday.

Officials said on Monday at 10:33 p.m. a black Chevrolet pickup was northbound on Highway 109 when it left the road and went through a ditch. The vehicle then became airborne over County Road X before striking a tree on private property, flipping and coming to rest several hundred feet north of County Road X.

The driver and sole occupant of the vehicle, 36-year-old Jedd Lofgren of Wahoo, was declared dead at the scene.

Deputies were assisted by Cedar Bluffs Fire and Rescue.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Otoe County Sheriff's Office identified the woman killed in a crash Friday on Highway 2.
Lincoln woman identified in deadly Otoe County crash
A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Train derailment near Gothenburg
Two new legal developments in the case of a La Vista woman who wants her missing son declared...
Police Chief asks court to quash subpoena in case of missing La Vista boy
Julian Tapia, 20, is missing from the Community Corrections Center - Omaha.
Authorities looking for missing inmate with ties to central Nebraska
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse

Latest News

70 years of KOLN
70 years of 10/11
70th anniversary
Celebrating 70 years of KOLN-TV
Mamma Mia! at LHS
"Mamma Mia!" musical February 23-25 at LHS
Woman allegedly struck in the head by neighbor in northeast Lincoln