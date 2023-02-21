Woman allegedly struck in the head by neighbor in northeast Lincoln

By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 4:53 PM CST
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a report of a woman who was struck in the head by her neighbor near North 56th Street and Deweese Drive at around 12 p.m. on Friday.

According to the 28-year-old woman, her children and the neighbor’s children were playing outside in the front yard when the children started arguing with each other. The woman said her 30-year-old neighbor knocked on the woman’s front door to confront her about the argument and then struck her in the head with a metal bar.

The woman required medical attention for her injuries and was treated at a local hospital.

Police obtained a search warrant to search the neighbor’s residence and recovered a metal prybar, similar to the weapon that was used on the woman.

The neighbor was taken into police custody and logged for second-degree assault and use of a weapon to commit a felony.

