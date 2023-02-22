HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Tues. Feb. 21)

By Eddie Messel
Published: Feb. 21, 2023 at 9:58 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball highlights and scores from subdistrict basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

BOYS PREP SCORES:

Ainsworth 47, North Central 45

Amherst 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 40

Ansley-Litchfield 54, Burwell 25

Aquinas Catholic 60, Heartland 58 (OT)

Ashland-Greenwood 54, Douglas County West 51 (OT)

Auburn 74, Falls City 30

Aurora 57, Fillmore Central 34

BDS 48, Shelby-Rising City 40

Bancroft-Rosalie 59, Hartington-Newcastle 34

Boyd County 51, Bloomfield 41

Boys Town 73, Fort Calhoun 59

Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 43

Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 34

Central City 57, Milford 37

Centura 56, Broken Bow 33

Cozad 56, Chase County 45

Crawford 49, Cody-Kilgore 48

Cross County 72, Twin River 36

Diller-Odell 47, Sterling 40

Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Nebraska Christian 52

Dundy County Stratton 73, Southwest 43

Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Neligh-Oakdale 42

Elkhorn Valley 81, Plainview 47

Elmwood-Murdock 67, Cornerstone Christian 32

Exeter-Milligan 48, Deshler 45

Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Lewiston 28

Freeman 66, Johnson County Central 40

Friend 68, Meridian 19

Fullerton 56, Hampton 39

Garden County 58, Banner County 19

Gering 59, Alliance 47

Giltner 37, St. Edward 33

Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Sutton 44

Hay Springs 67, Sioux County 36

Hershey 51, Sandhills Valley 44

Hi-Line 55, Maxwell 51

Hitchcock County 65, Cambridge 36

Holdrege 47, Gothenburg 46

Howells-Dodge 66, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Riverside 48

Johnson-Brock 73, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 37

Kenesaw 60, Blue Hill 46

Leyton 78, Hemingford 35

Lincoln Christian 54, Malcolm 52

Lincoln Lutheran 60, Raymond Central 23

Loomis 70, Axtell 65

Lutheran High Northeast 55, Clarkson/Leigh 43

Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Elm Creek 40

McCool Junction 67, High Plains Community 39

Mead 53, Cedar Bluffs 14

Mullen 54, Arthur County 27

Norfolk Catholic 64, Stanton 37

Oakland-Craig 69, Tekamah-Herman 33

Ogallala 69, Valentine 43

Omaha Brownell Talbot 61, Omaha Christian Academy 39

Omaha Concordia 57, Conestoga 48

Omaha Nation 76, Homer 45

Osceola 66, Humphrey St. Francis 63

Parkview Christian 80, Nebraska Lutheran 71

Pawnee City 73, Weeping Water 48

Paxton 59, Hyannis 33

Pleasanton 38, Ravenna 34 (OT)

Ponca 45, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44

Potter-Dix 75, Creek Valley 33

Red Cloud 47, Franklin 29

Sandhills/Thedford 70, Anselmo-Merna 44

Sandy Creek 49, Lawrence-Nelson 37

Santee 78, St. Mary’s 63

Shelton 56, Heartland Lutheran 12

Sidney 40, Chadron 34

Southern Valley 52, Bertrand 49

St. Paul 44, Ord 27

Stuart 54, Creighton 46

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 75, Elba 21

Syracuse 36, Wilber-Clatonia 33

Thayer Central 48, Alma 41

Tri County 70, Palmyra 41

Wahoo 71, Bishop Neumann 28

Wakefield 71, Pender 33

Wausa 55, Winside 46

West Holt 57, Summerland 54

Wisner-Pilger 60, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 47

Wynot 66, Walthill 37

Yutan 55, Archbishop Bergan 50 (OT)

GIRLS PREP SCORES:

Beatrice 48, Norris 41

Elkhorn North 70, Bennington 24

Elkhorn South 61, Omaha Northwest 46

Northwest 40, McCook 37 (OT)

Omaha Burke 68, Grand Island 39

Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Omaha Duchesne Academy 19

Scottsbluff 57, Sidney 46

South Sioux City 74, Blair 68 (2 OT)

Waverly 71, Plattsmouth 29

York 34, Seward 31

