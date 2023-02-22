HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Tues. Feb. 21)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball highlights and scores from subdistrict basketball on Tuesday, Feb. 21.
BOYS PREP SCORES:
Ainsworth 47, North Central 45
Amherst 45, Grand Island Central Catholic 40
Ansley-Litchfield 54, Burwell 25
Aquinas Catholic 60, Heartland 58 (OT)
Ashland-Greenwood 54, Douglas County West 51 (OT)
Auburn 74, Falls City 30
Aurora 57, Fillmore Central 34
BDS 48, Shelby-Rising City 40
Bancroft-Rosalie 59, Hartington-Newcastle 34
Boyd County 51, Bloomfield 41
Boys Town 73, Fort Calhoun 59
Bridgeport 54, Perkins County 43
Cedar Catholic 70, Crofton 34
Central City 57, Milford 37
Centura 56, Broken Bow 33
Cozad 56, Chase County 45
Crawford 49, Cody-Kilgore 48
Cross County 72, Twin River 36
Diller-Odell 47, Sterling 40
Doniphan-Trumbull 79, Nebraska Christian 52
Dundy County Stratton 73, Southwest 43
Elgin Public/Pope John 54, Neligh-Oakdale 42
Elkhorn Valley 81, Plainview 47
Elmwood-Murdock 67, Cornerstone Christian 32
Exeter-Milligan 48, Deshler 45
Falls City Sacred Heart 82, Lewiston 28
Freeman 66, Johnson County Central 40
Friend 68, Meridian 19
Fullerton 56, Hampton 39
Garden County 58, Banner County 19
Gering 59, Alliance 47
Giltner 37, St. Edward 33
Hastings St. Cecilia 51, Sutton 44
Hay Springs 67, Sioux County 36
Hershey 51, Sandhills Valley 44
Hi-Line 55, Maxwell 51
Hitchcock County 65, Cambridge 36
Holdrege 47, Gothenburg 46
Howells-Dodge 66, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 64, Riverside 48
Johnson-Brock 73, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 37
Kenesaw 60, Blue Hill 46
Leyton 78, Hemingford 35
Lincoln Christian 54, Malcolm 52
Lincoln Lutheran 60, Raymond Central 23
Loomis 70, Axtell 65
Lutheran High Northeast 55, Clarkson/Leigh 43
Maywood-Hayes Center 50, Elm Creek 40
McCool Junction 67, High Plains Community 39
Mead 53, Cedar Bluffs 14
Mullen 54, Arthur County 27
Norfolk Catholic 64, Stanton 37
Oakland-Craig 69, Tekamah-Herman 33
Ogallala 69, Valentine 43
Omaha Brownell Talbot 61, Omaha Christian Academy 39
Omaha Concordia 57, Conestoga 48
Omaha Nation 76, Homer 45
Osceola 66, Humphrey St. Francis 63
Parkview Christian 80, Nebraska Lutheran 71
Pawnee City 73, Weeping Water 48
Paxton 59, Hyannis 33
Pleasanton 38, Ravenna 34 (OT)
Ponca 45, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 44
Potter-Dix 75, Creek Valley 33
Red Cloud 47, Franklin 29
Sandhills/Thedford 70, Anselmo-Merna 44
Sandy Creek 49, Lawrence-Nelson 37
Santee 78, St. Mary’s 63
Shelton 56, Heartland Lutheran 12
Sidney 40, Chadron 34
Southern Valley 52, Bertrand 49
St. Paul 44, Ord 27
Stuart 54, Creighton 46
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 75, Elba 21
Syracuse 36, Wilber-Clatonia 33
Thayer Central 48, Alma 41
Tri County 70, Palmyra 41
Wahoo 71, Bishop Neumann 28
Wakefield 71, Pender 33
Wausa 55, Winside 46
West Holt 57, Summerland 54
Wisner-Pilger 60, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 47
Wynot 66, Walthill 37
Yutan 55, Archbishop Bergan 50 (OT)
GIRLS PREP SCORES:
Beatrice 48, Norris 41
Elkhorn North 70, Bennington 24
Elkhorn South 61, Omaha Northwest 46
Northwest 40, McCook 37 (OT)
Omaha Burke 68, Grand Island 39
Omaha Skutt Catholic 49, Omaha Duchesne Academy 19
Scottsbluff 57, Sidney 46
South Sioux City 74, Blair 68 (2 OT)
Waverly 71, Plattsmouth 29
York 34, Seward 31
