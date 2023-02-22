Nebraska casinos generate $1.25 million in tax revenue in January

Warhorse Casino
Warhorse Casino(10/11 NOW)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 5:42 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island generated $1.25 million in tax revenue in January 2023.

The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its gaming tax revenue report on Wednesday which includes a breakdown of tax revenue distribution.

January 2023:

Total gaming tax revenue for WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC: $809,041.15

70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $566,328.81

2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $20,226.03

2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $20,226.03

12.5% to the City of Lincoln: $101,130.14

12.5% to Lancaster County: $101,130.14

Total Gaming tax revenue for Grand Island Casino & Resort: $446,185.35

70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $312,329.75

2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $11,154.63

2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $11,154.63

12.5% to the City of Grand Island: $55,773.17

12.5% to Hall County: $55,773.17

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Train derailment near Gothenburg
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
Woman allegedly struck in the head by neighbor in northeast Lincoln
Kearney man killed in workplace accident
Wahoo man dead after single-vehicle crash near Cedar Bluffs

Latest News

Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond
Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
SCENE VIDEO: Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Medicaid changes could impact 40-80,000 Nebraskans
Thousands of Nebraskans may lose Medicaid in April
WINTER WEATHER ALERTS
Thursday Forecast: Tumblin’ temperatures...including bitterly cold wind chills...