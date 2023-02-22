Nebraska casinos generate $1.25 million in tax revenue in January
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska’s casinos in Lincoln and Grand Island generated $1.25 million in tax revenue in January 2023.
The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission released its gaming tax revenue report on Wednesday which includes a breakdown of tax revenue distribution.
January 2023:
Total gaming tax revenue for WarHorse Gaming Lincoln, LLC: $809,041.15
70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $566,328.81
2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $20,226.03
2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $20,226.03
12.5% to the City of Lincoln: $101,130.14
12.5% to Lancaster County: $101,130.14
Total Gaming tax revenue for Grand Island Casino & Resort: $446,185.35
70% to the Nebraska Property Tax Relief Fund: $312,329.75
2.5% to the Nebraska General Fund: $11,154.63
2.5% to the Compulsive Gaming Assistance Fund: $11,154.63
12.5% to the City of Grand Island: $55,773.17
12.5% to Hall County: $55,773.17
