A Nebraska original from Sutton

SUTTON, Neb. (KOLN) - We stopped by the recent Omaha Home and Garden show to learn about another popular food product that was created right here in Nebraska.

We caught up with Dee Fuehrer who is the owner of Fuehrer’s Cheespred. “My mom and dad lived in Sutton, and that is my hometown as well,” Fuehrer said. “In 1960, they had a meat market and just decided to expand a little bit, and start making a cheese product. It was my mother’s aunt’s recipe, and she said to run with it. So, in addition to five kinds of German sausage, cutting steaks, and having a grocery store, they started making Fuehrer’s Cheespred. I’ve eaten it my whole life, 63 years now, and we’ve been making it with the same recipe all of those years.”

Eddie and Laurie Fuehrer’s grocery store building is still on main street in Sutton. “That’s still where we make the product,” Fuehrer said. “The building is still very much from the 1900′s.” It’s a source of pride for Dee Fuehrer to continue making the product her mom and dad made. “We want to keep their legacy intact,” Fuehrer said. “We just want to keep it going, and I love the comments I get. My mom and dad have been gone 20 years, but there are still people who say they remember my dad delivering.”

The cheese spread has a memorable and unique flavor. “It’s thick, where you can spread it on bread or a cracker,” Fuehrer said “It’s two kinds of cheese, and we cold blend it, use some salad dressing, and green pepper, garlic and pimento is in it. It’s tasty. It has a sweet taste to it, but with some garlic. It’s good on grilled hamburgers, it’s good with a veggie tray, and it’s good on baked potatoes. There are many different ways this product can be used.”

Fuehrer’s Cheespred has not yet made the jump to being a nationally-produced product. “Mom and dad still kept it a small mom and pop operation, and my brother and I tried to keep it going, and we have,” Fuehrer said. “But I would really love to get it out there more, and being here at this Omaha Home and Garden Show is a good way to get more people exposed to it.” But, there won’t be any changes to the recipe if production were to ever expand. “My mother always said, don’t change the recipe, and we won’t.”

