Raiola calls return to Huskers staff a ‘no brainer’

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Donovan Raiola is the only returning full-time assistant coach on the Nebraska football coaching staff. Raiola was retained by Matt Rhule following the coaching change last season. Raiola is in charge of the offensive line, which he says is a unit that improved throughout the 2022 campaign.

Donovan Raiola is the only coach retained from Nebraska's previous staff. He says he's meshed well with Matt Rhule and the other assistants.



"This is a special place to us... It was a no-brainer for me."#Huskers @1011_News pic.twitter.com/nSnxUZVhFx — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 22, 2023

Raiola says he’s meshed well with his new colleagues at Memorial Stadium. Rhule brought in assistants that he had previous relationships with, including Rob Dvoracek and Corey Campbell. Dvoracek coaches Nebraska’s linebackers, while Campbell is the Huskers new strength & conditioning coach.

Nebraska's new linebackers coach Rob Dvoracek on the #Huskers coaching staff:



"What makes us special is that we are a family. We're all really close. We spend a ton of time together outside of football... I think a lot of kids in high school right now are looking for that." pic.twitter.com/qcxRNtXaQq — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 22, 2023

Campbell says the players have embraced his winter workouts while complimenting their efforts in the weight room.

Walk-on talk with new Nebraska strength & conditioning coach Corey Campbell:



"Myself was a walk-on. Coach Rhule was a walk-on... You can achieve what you want to achieve if you're willing to put in the work."#Huskers @1011_News @CoachCampbell46 pic.twitter.com/VOPq4JxHAj — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) February 22, 2023

