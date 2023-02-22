Raiola calls return to Huskers staff a ‘no brainer’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Donovan Raiola is the only returning full-time assistant coach on the Nebraska football coaching staff. Raiola was retained by Matt Rhule following the coaching change last season. Raiola is in charge of the offensive line, which he says is a unit that improved throughout the 2022 campaign.
Raiola says he’s meshed well with his new colleagues at Memorial Stadium. Rhule brought in assistants that he had previous relationships with, including Rob Dvoracek and Corey Campbell. Dvoracek coaches Nebraska’s linebackers, while Campbell is the Huskers new strength & conditioning coach.
Campbell says the players have embraced his winter workouts while complimenting their efforts in the weight room.
