Spring donations needed for People’s City Mission Help Center

The People's City Mission serves over 30,000 people in the capital city.(10/11 NOW)
By Kierstin Foote
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 12:40 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The People’s City Mission Help Center is in need of clothing items ahead of spring.

The People’s City Mission serves over 30,000 people in the Lincoln area and provides free clothes, hygiene items or food to families and individuals. The Help Center is able provide 25 items of clothing, per family, two times per week. That means a family can take 2,600 articles of clothing every year.

Pastor Tom Barber says now is an ideal time to spring clean your closet and get rid of clothes you may not need anymore.

“It doesn’t cost us anything if were not using it,” Barber said. “We can help someone else with it and it’s a great way to make a difference, help the community, and get rid of things we don’t need anymore.”

If the public is interested in donating, they can stop by the Help Center to drop-off their items. The community can also purchase from their Amazon wish list, available here, if they would love to give but are not sure where to start.

