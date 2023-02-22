Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen out of young man’s truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police were called to T.O. Haas Tire & Auto on the 2000 block of O St. in response to a theft report Tuesday morning.

Police say the responding officer spoke to a 16-year-old male who was staying at The Holiday Inn on Amber Hill Court the night of the theft.

The male said when he arrived to work Tuesday morning at T.O. Haas Tire & Auto, his toolbox, which was in his 2018 freightliner outside the hotel, was damaged and $4,293 worth of supplies were stolen.

The victim says there was also a metal wire missing from the bed of the truck.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation. Anybody with more information should contact the Lincoln Police or Crime Stoppers.

