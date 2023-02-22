Thursday Forecast: Tumblin’ temperatures...including bitterly cold wind chills...

By Ken Siemek
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 4:06 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our latest winter storm will bring a variety of hazardous weather conditions to the region...

WINTER STORM WARNINGS and WINTER WEATHER ADVISORIES cover much of Nebraska from Wednesday evening through midday on Thursday. Areas of light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will combine with areas of snow to bring hazardous travel conditions to most of 10-11 Country. The frozen precipitation will also be accompanied by very cold temperatures and strong, gusty winds...leading to dangerously cold wind chills. WIND CHILL WARNINGS and WIND CHILL ADVISORIES are also in effect for much of the region through noon on Thursday. Wind chill readings will range from around -15° to -40°...with the coldest numbers expected in the north and western parts of the state. Significant amounts of snow are also expected...especially across northern and far western Nebraska...with the combination of snow and high winds creating difficult-to-dangerous travel conditions for many. Snow is expected to taper off by early Thursday morning. Most of Thursday should be precipitation-free...but it will be blustery and very cold. Another round of light snow will be possible late Thursday night and into the day on Friday as a much weaker disturbance crosses the coverage-area. Improving conditions are expected for the weekend as temperatures warm back up...but yet another low pressure system will give us a chance for rain and even thunderstorms by the time we get to Sunday afternoon and evening. This disturbance looks to be more of a rain event than snow event...with precipitation winding down by Monday morning. Seasonal temperatures should linger for much of next week.

WINTER WEATHER ALERTS
WIND CHILL ALERTS
Thursday 7am "Feels Like" Temperatures
Snowfall Potential
Highs On Thursday
Highs On Friday
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Sunday
7-Day Outlook
