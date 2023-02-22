Wednesday Forecast: Colder, windy and a mixed bag of precipitation

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After a seasonably mild start to the week, it is going to be much colder Wednesday through Friday. Strong wind gusts are likely Wednesday and Thursday. Wintry precipitation will impact the area Wednesday into Thursday too.

Wednesday will be mainly cloudy and windy with north and northeast winds at 15 to 30 mph and gusts to 45 mph. High temperatures look to range from the single digits in the panhandle to the upper 40s in extreme Southeast Nebraska. Snow will be possible in Northern and Western Nebraska as well as the panhandle throughout the day and into the night. In South Central and Southeast Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas, there is a chance of drizzle, freezing drizzle, rain, freezing rain, sleet or snow in the morning and much of the afternoon. Precipitation should become all snow late in the afternoon and evening. Ice accumulation of a trace to 0.10″ and light to moderate snow accumulation is possible across the area. Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory are in effect for parts of the area Wednesday into Thursday.

Winter Storm Warning and Winter Weather Advisory in effect for parts of Nebraska Wednesday into Thursday (KOLN)

Wednesday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Snow should taper off from southwest to northeast early Thursday morning. Additional light to moderate snow accumulation is possible Wednesday night into Thursday morning. It is going to be even colder with high temperatures ranging from a few degrees below zero in parts of Northern Nebraska to the mid 20s in extreme Southeast Nebraska. Winds will be north and northwest at 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph. Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Chill Warning is in effect for parts of Nebraska Wednesday night to Thursday morning. Wind chills could be as low as -25 to -35.

Snowfall potential for Tuesday night through Thursday morning. Parts of South Central and Eastern Nebraska as well as North Central and Northeast Kansas could see a trace to 0.10" of ice as well. (KOLN)

Wind Chill Advisory and Wind Chill Warning in effect for parts of the area Wednesday night into Thursday morning (KOLN)

Thursday High Temperatures (KOLN)

There is a small chance of flurries and light snow showers Friday as a weak disturbance moves through the area. Saturday looks dry for now. Another storm system could move through the area late Sunday into Monday. At this time, precipitation should be all rain. There could even be some thunderstorms Sunday afternoon and evening. After a cold Friday, temperatures should warm up for the weekend and early next week.

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

