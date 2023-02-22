Windy and much colder Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -

Winter storm warning for northern and western Nebraska until Thursday morning. Winter weather advisory until Thursday morning. (1011 Weather)

Heaviest snow in western and northern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Temperatures across Nebraska will range from the single digits across northern Nebraska to the 20s and lower 30s in southeastern Nebraska. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Temperatures steady in the single digits to the upper 20s and lower 30s. (1011 Weather)

Wind chill advisory from midnight until noon on Thursday. Wind chill will range from 10 to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday night into Thursday morning.

Wind chills from 10 to 25 degrees below zero. (1011 Weather)

Low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will drop to the teens below zero across the north and west to the single digits in southern and southeastern Nebraska. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.

Very cold temperatures expected tonight. (1011 Weather)

Partly sunny wind and cold on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper teens for parts of southeastern Nebraska and around zero across the north. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.

Cold and windy Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Cold and with a small chance of flurries or a light snow shower on Friday. It will still be cold, but not as windy. The weekend will warm up with 40s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday. There is a chance of scattered showers late Sunday afternoon.

Milder temperatures for the weekend. (1011 Weather)

