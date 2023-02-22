Windy and much colder Wednesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -
Temperatures across Nebraska will range from the single digits across northern Nebraska to the 20s and lower 30s in southeastern Nebraska. North wind 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Wind chill advisory from midnight until noon on Thursday. Wind chill will range from 10 to 30 degrees below zero Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
Low temperatures Wednesday night into Thursday morning will drop to the teens below zero across the north and west to the single digits in southern and southeastern Nebraska. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph.
Partly sunny wind and cold on Thursday with highs in the mid to upper teens for parts of southeastern Nebraska and around zero across the north. Northwest wind 20 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph.
Cold and with a small chance of flurries or a light snow shower on Friday. It will still be cold, but not as windy. The weekend will warm up with 40s on Saturday and low 50s on Sunday. There is a chance of scattered showers late Sunday afternoon.
