1 dead, multiple others wounded in Albuquerque shooting

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was...
Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.(Gray News, file)
By The Associated Press
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 11:34 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — One person was killed and several others wounded after a shooting in Albuquerque’s North Valley, police said Thursday.

Albuquerque police spokesman Gilbert Gallegos said the scene was still active and it was unclear how many people were shot or if a suspect was in custody.

Police were called to the scene Thursday morning and reported finding multiple people with apparent gunshot wounds.

Gallegos said one person was taken to a hospital, where that person died.

The name, age and gender of the victim wasn’t immediately released.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond
Kearney man killed in workplace accident
Lincoln Police cruiser
Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen out of man’s truck
Medicaid changes could impact 40-80,000 Nebraskans
Thousands of Nebraskans may lose Medicaid in April
A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Train derailment near Gothenburg

Latest News

Senator Machaela Cavanaugh filibusters a bill introduced by Senator Kathleen Kauth, seen...
Senator calls for unicameral to take action on economic crisis, not “cable news clickbait” legislation
A firefighter was electrocuted by a fallen power line in Michigan Wednesday night.
Firefighter electrocuted by fallen power line, officials say
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg gives comments Thursday after touring the Ohio...
Buttigieg: Railroads need to stop fighting regulations
FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS...
Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson
An icy start Thursday morning, Feb. 23,2023 around Thurston County, Wash. greeted the hearty...
Winter storms ravage US from California to northern plains