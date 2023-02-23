Friday Forecast: Slight chance for snow, but slightly warmer temperatures too

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Some light snow showers and flurries are possible through midafternoon and then leave mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will be slightly warmer and luckily... will continue to warm through the weekend.

Friday will bring the chance for some snow showers, sunshine and slightly warmer temperatures. Friday morning will start off partly to mostly cloudy with the chance for snow showers in the eastern half of the state... through the morning and into the early afternoon chance for snow will diminish and so will the clouds. A few lingering flurries will remain possible in the northeast through the afternoon, but the rest of the area should remain dry and mostly sunny by that time. It will be a slightly warmer day, but will still be leaps and bounds below average, with temperatures creeping back into teens to mid 30s. Winds will be light and start from the northeast between 5 to 10 mph and switch later in the day to a more southeasterly component, meaning a warm front will be on its way!

Friday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Friday night and into Saturday morning will be slight “warmer” compared to Friday night too. Low temperatures will fall to the single digits to teens. Clouds will increase through the night and winds will be from the south around 5 mph, both working to keep “warmer.”

Saturday Morning Lows (KOLN)

Saturday will bring back pleasant temperatures and lots of sunshine!! High temperatures will be back near or above average across the 1011 region. Highs will be primarily in the 40s to mid 50s, warmest temperatures will be in the southeast. There will be a slight warm breeze from the southwest between 10 to 15 mph with gusts to 25 mph, but it will help funnel in some warmer air into the region. Skies will be mostly sunny.

Saturday High Temperatures (KOLN)

Sunday will likely be the warmest of the next 7 days and bring the chance for rain and the possibility of some thunderstorms as well. Rain chances will continue through Monday with temperatures slightly cooler in the lower 50s. The 50s will stick around through the midweek before we cool off into the 40s due to another system that will also bring another round of small rain chances.

7 Day Forecast (KOLN)

