Golden Apple Award: Teacher’s Motto, Treat People Well

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - 10/11 NOW and Doane University College of Education are continuing our partnership to highlight educators making a difference with our 10/11 Golden Apple Award.

February’s winner is a social studies and reading teacher from Lincoln Public Schools. From making history come alive to sharing recipes with students, this husband, father and dedicated teacher really knows how to connect with middle schoolers.

We surprised Trevor Shalon in his room at Moore Middle School. Seventh grader, Maggie O’Neal nominated him because he’s one of her favorite teachers. She also added that he really cares about teaching and what he teaches.

“His door is always open for people to come in and say hello or ask questions, and he always closes off lessons with ‘Treat People Well’, “Maggie said.

Mr. Shalon was moved by what Maggie wrote.

“I wasn’t expecting that.. this part,” Mr. Shalon said. “There’s no more important thing in the classroom to tell kids. As human beings, we all want the same things. We all want to feel validated, we all want to feel productive, we all want to feel growth. All of those things. It’s so important that kids understand that we are here to build people up.”

One fun way that Mr. Shalon has connected with students like Maggie is through baking. They’ve exchanged recipes, and she even brought in some cake and bread for him to try.

“I started to bake a bit more, and I got a banana bread recipe,” Maggie said. “I made two mini loaves, and I was like, hey what if I give one to Mr. Shalon, he’s a great teacher, so I gave him one. He really enjoyed it, so recently I asked him what his favorite flavor of cake was, so I made him an entire chocolate cake. I didn’t bring the entire thing in, I just brought him a few slices.”

“Me and my daughter, we like to bake at home, and so I brought Maggie some chocolate chip oatmeal cookies that we made at home, to be able to share as well, so we have that relationship back and forth too.,” Mr. Shalon said,

Moore principal Gary Czapla says Mr. Shalon is the ideal middle school teacher. He understands the social studies and reading material, but he also gets the social and emotional part of being a teacher.

“He’s a master level teacher, but he would never admit it,” Czapla said. “He always says he learns from somebody or the students and I think that’s what makes him so special. He’s vulnerable, he’s open to change, he’s open to feedback, and then he takes that information and applies it to his classroom and his students.”

And this Columbus native and father of two is happy where he is, being a teacher and a friend to middle schoolers in Lincoln.

“It’s the best,” Mr. Shalon said. “And I know when I go get my haircut, or go to the dentist or whatever it is, they are like middle school, really? And I’m like, it’s the best. Because they still have that fun, kid phase. Meanwhile, they are still trying to figure out who they are as people. And that’s a fun part of this process, is watching kids grow into the person they will eventually become, and be a part of their story as they discover what’s important to them.”

Click here to nominate an educator for the 10/11 Golden Apple award.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.