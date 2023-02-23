Good Life Skate Center aims to bring skating rink back to Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - There is quite a it of nostalgia that comes with going to a skating rink.

Skate Zone closed in 2016, but one Lincoln business owner is looking to change that.

Cassie Stout started the Good Life Skate Center after a friend who had started a similar roller skating business under a different name, offered the business to her. Stout says she has had a love of skating since she was little and sought to change the roller skating dynamic of Lincoln.

“My fondest memories were from when I was in elementary school in middle school, going every Thursday, Friday, Saturday, as many times as I possibly could as many times that my mom would let me,” Stout said. “I just kind of grew up loving roller skating, and that never left me.”

For the last year, Good Life Skate Center has operated out of the Lincoln Sports Foundation. There, they rented space and offered public skate times, adult skate nights and skate lessons. However, due to scheduling conflicts in February, they weren’t able to operate. That led Stout to push harder for a permanent space in Lincoln, creating a GoFundMe.

“We know that the need the desire and the demand is there for roller skating, we just need our own building now so we can supply that to what Lincolnites want,” Stout said.

She has her eyes set on the current Kelly’s Carpet store, listed for sale at 48th and Vine.

Stout has hopes of raising enough money to help make her dream a reality through a GoFundMe account, financing and securing investors.

