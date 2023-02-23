Huskers upset 25th-ranked Illinois, snap 4-game losing streak

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska women’s basketball team picked up a much-needed win on Wednesday. The Huskers upset 25th-ranked Illinois, 90-57, in Champaign to snap their 4-game losing streak.

Jaz Shelley led all scorers with 26 points. The junior guard made six 3-pointers while dishing out six assists. Isabelle Bourne, Sam Haiby, Maddie Kroll, and Alexis Markowski also scored in double figures for the Big Red.

Nebraska dominated the game in the paint, outscoring Illinois 46-18 inside the lane. The Huskers also out-rebounded the Illini by a wide margin and controlled the contest from start to finish.

Nebraska improves its record to 15-13 overall (7-10 Big Ten). The win keeps the Huskers’ NCAA Tournament hopes alive. Nebraska is currently on the bubble with one game left in the regular season.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.