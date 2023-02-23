Icy conditions prompt county officials to urge caution

Drivers are urged to stay 100 feet away from county snow removal equipment.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 8:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lancaster County Engineer Pam Dingman is asking drivers to be careful when traveling on roads in Lancaster County due to the icy conditions.

The county said Wednesday night it will have plows and pickup trucks starting Thursday at 5 a.m. on intersections and paved roads.

Officials expect low temperatures, mixed precipitation, wind gusts of up to 40 mph, ice accumulations and additional snow accumulations of up to 1″ to make conditions very difficult for maintenance operators and regular drivers until about noon Thursday.

Dingman said those maintenance operations may change depending on weather conditions.

If travel is necessary, Dingman said that drivers should allow themselves extra time for travel and stay back at least 100 feet from crews treating and plowing roads. Dingman also encourages drivers to pack an emergency kit for their vehicle, including a shovel, sand, water, a flashlight, a blanket, hand warmers, and snacks.

Road concerns can be reported to The Lancaster County Engineering department at 402-441-7681 or you can report concerns through UpLNK.

For more information or assistance, The Lancaster County Engineer’s website also has a complete listing of roads and bridges currently closed in the county.

