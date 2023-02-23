Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond

A person escaped their sinking car after driving into a pond in south Lincoln on Wednesday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 10:01 AM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln Police officer rescued a 27-year-old woman from a sinking car in a pond Wednesday.

The accident happened at a pond on the Wilderness Ridge Golf Course near Yankee Hill Drive and Executive Woods Drive shortly before 4:40 p.m. Police believe the driver of a Hyundai Elantra was going too fast for the icy conditions and wasn’t able to negotiate the turn. The driver, a 27-year-old woman, struck an LES transformer before landing in the pond. A passerby called 911.

Police said Sgt. Tran was in the area of 27th and Pine Lake Road and responded to the scene. LPD said when Sgt. Tran arrived the car was nearly submerged and only the rear driver’s window and trunk were visible above the surface.

“Sgt. Tran removed his police equipment and continued into the pond to assist the occupant. After swimming to the vehicle, Sgt. Tran observed it sank further, now only the trunk was visible. Sgt. Tran was able to open an unlocked rear door. He was not able to see into the murky water but was able to feel a leg as he reached inside the vehicle. Sgt. Tran pulled the female out of the car before it sank completely beneath the surface.”

Lincoln Police Department

Sgt. Tran got the woman to the bank where bystanders had gathered to help.

The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out and is expected to be okay.

Divers were also on scene waiting for a tow truck to get the car out.

It was 23 degrees with a windchill of just 4 degrees in Lincoln around the time the crash happened.

Lincoln Police said this was Sgt. Tran’s second water rescue in less than six months. LPD said on Sept. 3 he entered the water to assist a driver who suffered a medical episode and drove into a pond near 75th Street and Badger Road.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond
Kearney man killed in workplace accident
Lincoln Police cruiser
Thousands of dollars worth of tools stolen out of man’s truck
Medicaid changes could impact 40-80,000 Nebraskans
Thousands of Nebraskans may lose Medicaid in April
A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Train derailment near Gothenburg

Latest News

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
The Good Life Skate Center
Good Life Skate Center aims to bring skating rink back to Lincoln
Governor Jim Pillen went before a legislative committee today in Lincoln to prove a point.
Nebraska legislative bill aims to speed up highway construction
BBB warns of subscription service scams following Meta announcement
BBB warns of subscription service scams following Meta announcement