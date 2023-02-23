Nelson wins State Diving Championship

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eve Nelson won the 2023 NSAA State Diving Championship on Thursday inside the Devaney Center Natatorium.

Nelson finished with a score of 453.65, which is 16 points better than Sally McClellen in second place. Nelson is a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast.

She becomes the first state diving champion from the capital city since 2012.

Lincoln Southwest’s Ryane Neal finished in third place with a score of 431.45.

