Nelson wins State Diving Championship
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eve Nelson won the 2023 NSAA State Diving Championship on Thursday inside the Devaney Center Natatorium.

Nelson finished with a score of 453.65, which is 16 points better than Sally McClellen in second place. Nelson is a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast.

She becomes the first state diving champion from the capital city since 2012.

Lincoln Southwest’s Ryane Neal finished in third place with a score of 431.45.

