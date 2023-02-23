Nelson wins State Diving Championship
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:06 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Eve Nelson won the 2023 NSAA State Diving Championship on Thursday inside the Devaney Center Natatorium.
Nelson finished with a score of 453.65, which is 16 points better than Sally McClellen in second place. Nelson is a sophomore at Lincoln Southeast.
She becomes the first state diving champion from the capital city since 2012.
Lincoln Southwest’s Ryane Neal finished in third place with a score of 431.45.
