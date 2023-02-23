North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.(Lincoln County Jail)
By Beatriz Reyna
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:27 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
NORTH PLATTE, Neb. (KNOP) - A North Platte Public School teacher is in jail and accused of sexually assaulting a student.

David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday at the high school.

According to the North Platte Police Department, administrative staff reported the information to the school’s resource officer on Tuesday. Police said they had probable cause and collected several items of evidence that led them to believe Cooper had sexual contact with a 17-year-old student.

According to the school district’s website, Cooper is a math teacher at the high school.

The North Platte Public School District released the following comment:

“While we cannot share the specific details of this personnel matter, we can assure you that North Platte Public Schools remains committed to educating our students in a safe learning environment. Additionally, we will continue to work with law enforcement throughout this investigation. The North Platte Police Department is handling this ongoing criminal investigation; we cannot elaborate further.”

Cooper is charged with Sexual Abuse by a School Employee, a Class IIA Felony. He was incarcerated at the Lincoln County Detention Center.

