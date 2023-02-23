Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond

A person escaped their sinking car after driving into a pond in south Lincoln on Wednesday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 22, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person escaped their sinking car after driving into a pond in south Lincoln on Wednesday.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Acting Battalion Chief Jeff Topil said the accident happened shortly before 4:40 p.m. at the pond near Yankee Hill Drive and Executive Woods Drive.

A bystander and a Lincoln Police officer jumped in the water to assist the driver but all made it out safely.

The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out and is expected to be okay.

The car went completely underwater shortly after the driver escaped. Around 6 p.m., divers were on scene waiting for a tow truck to get the car out.

LFR believes the slick roads played a role in the crash.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Union Pacific train derailed east of Gothenburg Tuesday morning.
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Train derailment near Gothenburg
Hy-Vee abruptly suspends employee discount program, alleging abuse
Woman allegedly struck in the head by neighbor in northeast Lincoln
Kearney man killed in workplace accident
Wahoo man dead after single-vehicle crash near Cedar Bluffs

Latest News

Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
SCENE VIDEO: Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Warhorse Casino
Nebraska casinos generate $1.25 million in tax revenue in January
Medicaid changes could impact 40-80,000 Nebraskans
Thousands of Nebraskans may lose Medicaid in April
WINTER WEATHER ALERTS
Thursday Forecast: Tumblin’ temperatures...including bitterly cold wind chills...