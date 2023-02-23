Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A person escaped their sinking car after driving into a pond in south Lincoln on Wednesday.

Lincoln Fire & Rescue Acting Battalion Chief Jeff Topil said the accident happened shortly before 4:40 p.m. at the pond near Yankee Hill Drive and Executive Woods Drive.

A bystander and a Lincoln Police officer jumped in the water to assist the driver but all made it out safely.

The driver was taken to the hospital to get checked out and is expected to be okay.

The car went completely underwater shortly after the driver escaped. Around 6 p.m., divers were on scene waiting for a tow truck to get the car out.

LFR believes the slick roads played a role in the crash.

