Staffing shortages leave many in Lincoln, statewide waiting for post-acute care placements

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Staffing shortages at places like long-term care facilities is an issue that has grown since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Most recently there are difficulties in moving certain hospital patients to these facilities and the lack of staff, is a big reason why.

At Bryan Health some patients don’t need to be in the hospital but they’re not well enough to go home. They need post-acute care but they’re stuck in the hospital waiting weeks or even months to be transferred.

On any given day Bryan has 40 or 50 patients waiting to be transferred to a long-term care facility or rehabilitation center.

“Because of the complexities in the post acute area, there is our inability to discharge them to a safe place and the next level of care,” said Lisa Vail, the vice president of patient care services at Bryan.

These post-acute care facilities, like Tabitha Health Care Services, said it comes down to their staffing and being able to meet patients’ needs.

“This is something that we’ve anticipated for years, we’ve been kind of ringing the bell that you know, there are fewer and fewer people in the workplace,” said Christie Hinrichs, the president and CEO of Tabitha. “For us, it’s making sure that we can ensure quality of care and not, you know, not take on someone that we don’t believe we can safely and adequately care for at any given time.”

Bryan Health said they’ve had to transfer some patients to facilities in other states to open up their hospital beds.

Madonna Rehabilitation Hospital is a post-acute care facility as well. It said they’re trying to help by bringing in patients across 74 counties and 19 different states.

“By taking these folks that are so complex, and are going to take, you know, a month, even two months, to be able to get back to the community, we’re able to really free up beds for acute care partners so that they’re able to take more patients,” said Chris Lee, the COO at Madonna.

Administrators said other roadblocks like transferring patients include insurance coverage, a lack of planning from families on the type of care their loved one may need, and a lack of reimbursement from state Medicaid.

Hospital administrators said they are hoping multiple bills this legislative session will pass to give more funding and grants to post-acute care facilities in Nebraska.

