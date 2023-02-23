Thursday Forecast: Cold and blustery

Brad's Thursday Morning Forecast
By Brad Anderson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 5:36 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Bitter cold wind chills expected Thursday morning across Nebraska. Wind chill values will range from 30 to 40 degrees below zero in parts of northern and western Nebraska. Cold temperatures expected Thursday afternoon with the well below average temperatures continuing into Friday. The weekend will be warmer with a chance of rain by Sunday afternoon.

Wind chills Thursday morning in the warning area will be from 30 to 40 degrees below zero. Wind chills in the advisory area will range from 10 to 30 below.(1011 Weather)
Blowing snow will reduce the visibility at times this morning.(1011 Weather)

Partly to mostly sunny, windy and cold Thursday. Highs will range from around zero across northern Nebraska to the lower 20s in far southern Nebraska. Northwest wind 15 to 25 mph with gusts between 25 and 35 mph.

Temperatures will be well below average Thursday.(1011 Weather)

Increasing clouds Thursday night and cold. Lows in the single digits and teens below zero in northern and western Nebraska to the single digits in southeastern Nebraska. North wind at 10 to 15 mph.

Very cold temperatures Thursday night.(1011 Weather)

Mostly cloudy Friday morning with a chance of snow showers in the morning. No significant accumulation expected. Highs in the upper teens to upper 20s. East-northeast wind 5 to 15 mph.

Temperatures on Friday will continue to be well below average.(1011 Weather)

Milder temperatures expected over the weekend with a chance of showers and perhaps a thunderstorm late Sunday. At or above temperatures expected for next week.

Warmer temperatures for the weekend and early next week.(1011 Weather)

