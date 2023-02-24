AC units stolen and vandalized at southwest Lincoln apartment complex

.
.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:00 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after several AC units were stolen and vandalized at a southwest Lincoln apartment complex.

Thursday morning, around 8:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near West E and South Folsom Streets, on a report of AC units stolen from an apartment building.

LPD said responding officers spoke with maintenance personnel who explained that two AC condenser units had been removed and an additional four AC units had their copper plumbing removed.

The employee told officers that the units were undisturbed Wednesday afternoon when he was salting sidewalks and a tenant notified him of the damage Thursday morning.

Police estimate the total damage at $24,000 and the total loss is estimated at $16,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.
Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond
Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond
The Good Life Skate Center
Good Life Skate Center aims to bring skating rink back to Lincoln

Latest News

LPD vehicle
Vandalism at northeast Lincoln church causes more than $6,000 in damages
High temperatures will continue to be well below average.
Friday Forecast: Snow ending this morning, still cold this afternoon
Students at the Great Plains Culinary Institute at Southeast Community College are hosting a...
10/11 This Morning's Foodie Friday
Happening this weekend in Lincoln