AC units stolen and vandalized at southwest Lincoln apartment complex

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department is investigating after several AC units were stolen and vandalized at a southwest Lincoln apartment complex.

Thursday morning, around 8:36 a.m., officers were dispatched to an apartment complex near West E and South Folsom Streets, on a report of AC units stolen from an apartment building.

LPD said responding officers spoke with maintenance personnel who explained that two AC condenser units had been removed and an additional four AC units had their copper plumbing removed.

The employee told officers that the units were undisturbed Wednesday afternoon when he was salting sidewalks and a tenant notified him of the damage Thursday morning.

Police estimate the total damage at $24,000 and the total loss is estimated at $16,000.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.

