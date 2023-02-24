Bear escapes zoo enclosure for 2nd time this month, prompting lockdown

Officials at the Saint Louis Zoo said a bear escaped its enclosure for a second time. (Source: KMOV)
By Joshua Robinson and Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:48 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) - For the second time, an Andean bear got out of its enclosure at the Saint Louis Zoo.

On Thursday, officials with the zoo said the bear named Ben escaped its enclosure after crawling through a hole in the mesh habitat where the material connects for support.

Zoo visitors shared with KMOV that they were told to move away from the area while crews searched for the animal.

Saint Louis Zoo officials said a lockdown was issued until the bear was darted by the team and moved back to its indoor habitat.

According to the zoo, the incident lasted about 50 minutes.

Ben previously escaped his enclosure in the River’s Edge exhibit on Feb. 7.

Copyright 2023 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond
Kearney man killed in workplace accident
Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.
Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed

Latest News

Michael Hutto was sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Original Salt Life co-founder pleads guilty to manslaughter
Seven people, including five teens and a 2-year-old girl, were wounded Thursday evening in a...
7 shot, including 2-year-old, outside Philadelphia school
U.S Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh speaking with youth about Rabble Mill at The Bay.
U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh visits The Bay to learn about Rabble Mill’s workforce development programs
FILE — Carlos Watson participates in "The Contenders: 16 for 16" panel during the PBS...
Federal authorities arrest Ozy Media founder Carlos Watson
Russian President Vladimir Putin greets Chinese Communist Party's foreign policy chief Wang Yi...
China calls for Russia-Ukraine cease-fire, peace talks