Grand opening of the relocated American Job Center

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - In January, the American Job Center in Lincoln relocated to better suit its customers. The facility now stands at South 13th and N Streets and is said to be more visible and accessible to the community.

On Thursday, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird, the U.S. Secretary of Labor Marty Walsh and many others joined to celebrate the grand opening of the new location. Walsh spoke about how the center will improve the community.

“This is going to be a vital resource to your economy and for the city and for the region, it’s going to make the workforce stronger, it’s going to help the mayor attract more businesses to the community to be able to say ‘this is what we have in our neighborhood’, help the council and other elected officials and other organizations,” he said.

Gaylor Baird said groups like this are critical to the city’s growth.

“My administration invested in building this new expanded and more accessible American job center in the heart of downtown Lincoln to ensure that even more of our community members are empowered to enjoy meaningful financially secure careers,” she said.

The center provides many programs to the community. These include an Adult Program, Dislocated Worker Program for those who have lost their job due to a lay off or closure, a Youth Employment Support Service, and a Ticket to Work program to help those who receive disability benefits go back to work or even start working for the first time.

The city used $1.5 million from the American Rescue Plan to fund the center which was more than half of the total cost. In the last year, the job center assisted more than 4,500 job seekers.

