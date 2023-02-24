Happening this weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A busy Friday evening set for the Capital City if you’re looking for something to do. Here are a few ideas from Visit Lincoln.

Russ’s Wine and Food Experience

This is where food and community meet. This year, they are bringing back the same Russ’s Wine and Food Experience that you remember. The Russ’s Wine and Food Experience raises money for the Lincoln Community Playhouse. Foodies can sample fine cheeses, gourmet desserts and many unique items. You don’t want to miss Lincoln’s Best Night Out in 2023 after COVID. This event is at the Embassy Suites.

Friday 5-8 p.m.; Main Ballroom: $55, Special Reserve Room: $75, Special Cellar Room: $150

Zipline Presents Final Fridays

It’s time to show off your artistic talents. Grab your favorite partner and paint this scene across two canvases! Corky Canvas has just the thing to create something different in your life! You will be amazed at how easy it is with step by step guidance along the way. As an added bonus, buy one drink and get one half off. This event is at Corky Canvas.

Friday 6-10 p.m.; Free show

3rd Annual Black Owned Business Expo

Join us by supporting Black Owned Businesses during Black History Month! Expect to find something unique while shopping local small businesses, giveaways, raffles, and performances! If you would like to be considered as a featured business, register today by contacting Sarah at 402-714-3719 or via email at SarahsSouthernComfortFoodsLLC@gmail.com.

Saturday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Free

Cosmic Skate

Come for some cosmic skating! They will turn the lights down and the cosmic skate lights on! You don’t want to miss this fun-filled event for the whole family. This event is at John Breslow Ice Hockey Center.

Friday and Saturday 7:30-9:30 p.m.; Admission: $7, Skate Rental: $3

Winter Fest Flea Market and Antique Show

The annual antique flea and junk market features over 125 unique vendors selling a wide variety of treasures. Everything from high-end quality antiques to more common antiques and collectibles of all types, in all price ranges. You’ll find primitives, advertising, old and newer signs, furniture, pottery, glass ware, Pyrex, jewelry, toys, dolls, Hot Wheels, yard art, junk, lots of things to repurpose and the list goes on. This event is at Lancaster Event Center.

Saturday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Sunday 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; Admission: $8 for both days

