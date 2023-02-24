HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thurs. Feb. 23)
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball highlights and scores from subdistrict basketball on Thursday, Feb. 23.
BOYS
NSAA Playoffs
Class B
Subdistrict B-1
Norris 63, Crete 61
Subdistrict B-2
Waverly 56, Plattsmouth 42
Subdistrict B-3
Platteview 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 35
Subdistrict B-4
Elkhorn 48, Omaha Skutt Catholic 47
Subdistrict B-5
Blair 63, Bennington 62
Subdistrict B-6
Seward 45, Hastings 38
Subdistrict B-7
McCook 49, Grand Island Northwest 30
Subdistrict B-8
Scottsbluff 83, Gering 43
Class C1 Subdistrict
Subdistrict C1-1
Auburn 43, Syracuse 19
Subdistrict C1-2
Lincoln Lutheran 61, Lincoln Christian 56
Subdistrict C1-3
Omaha Concordia 51, Boys Town 47
Subdistrict C1-4
Wahoo 54, Ashland-Greenwood 32
Subdistrict C1-5
Columbus Scotus 58, David City 50
Subdistrict C1-6
Winnebago 57, Wayne 48
Subdistrict C1-7
Pierce 46, O’Neill 40
Subdistrict C1-8
Central City 34, Aurora 25
Subdistrict C1-
Adams Central 40, Kearney Catholic 31
Subdistrict C1-10
St. Paul 43, Centura 40
Subdistrict C1-11
Holdrege 70, Cozad 68, OT
Subdistrict C1-12
Ogallala 65, Sidney 43
Class C2 Subdistrict
Subdistrict C2-1
Freeman 39, Tri County 35
Subdistrict C2-2
Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 37
Subdistrict C2-4
Wakefield 64, Wisner-Pilger 48
Subdistrict C2-5
Norfolk Catholic 62, Lutheran High Northeast 39
Subdistrict C2-6
Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Ponca 40
Subdistrict C2-7
Elkhorn Valley 78, West Holt 52
Subdistrict C2-8
Cross County 36, Aquinas 31
Subdistrict C2-9
Amherst 75, Doniphan-Trumbull 62
Subdistrict C2-10
Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Thayer Central 27
Subdistrict C2-11
Hershey 50, Hi-Line 40
Subdistrict C2-12
Gordon/Rushville 71, Kimball 41
Class D1 Subdistrict
Subdistrict D1-1
Johnson-Brock 68, Pawnee City 43
Subdistrict D1-2
Mead 78, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41
Subdistrict D1-3
McCool Junction 56, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46
Subdistrict D1-4
Bancroft-Rosalie 62, Howells/Dodge 56
Subdistrict D1-5
Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 46
Subdistrict D1-7
Ansley-Litchfield 49, Pleasanton 45
Subdistrict D1-8
Sandy Creek 51, Kenesaw 39
Subdistrict D1-9
Loomis 61, Southern Valley 45
Subdistrict D1-10
North Platte St. Patrick’s 40, Maywood-Hayes Center 39
Subdistrict D1-11
Dundy County-Stratton 63, Hitchcock County 42
Subdistrict D1-12
Bridgeport 67, Leyton 62, O
Class D2 Subdistrict
Subdistrict D2-1
Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Diller-Odell 32
Subdistrict D2-2
Friend 72, Exeter/Milligan 41
Subdistrict D2-3
Parkview Christian 71, Osceola 58
Subdistrict D2-5
Stuart 97, Santee 89, 2OT
Subdistrict D2-6
Fullerton 44, Giltner 24
Subdistrict D2-7
Shelton 68, Red Cloud 30
Subdistrict D2-8
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Sandhills/Thedford 41
Subdistrict D2-9
Medicine Valley 55, Wallace 48
Subdistrict D2-10
Paxton 48, Mullen 38
Subdistrict D2-11
Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 36
GIRLS
NSAA Playoffs
Class A
Subdistrict A-6
Lincoln North Star 51, Fremont 29
