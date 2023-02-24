HS Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thurs. Feb. 23)

H.S. Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thurs. Feb. 23)
H.S. Basketball Scores & Highlights (Thurs. Feb. 23)(koln)
By Skylee Nelson
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 9:20 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - High school basketball highlights and scores from subdistrict basketball on Thursday, Feb. 23.

BOYS

NSAA Playoffs

Class B

Subdistrict B-1

Norris 63, Crete 61

Subdistrict B-2

Waverly 56, Plattsmouth 42

Subdistrict B-3

Platteview 58, Omaha Gross Catholic 35

Subdistrict B-4

Elkhorn 48, Omaha Skutt Catholic 47

Subdistrict B-5

Blair 63, Bennington 62

Subdistrict B-6

Seward 45, Hastings 38

Subdistrict B-7

McCook 49, Grand Island Northwest 30

Subdistrict B-8

Scottsbluff 83, Gering 43

Class C1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C1-1

Auburn 43, Syracuse 19

Subdistrict C1-2

Lincoln Lutheran 61, Lincoln Christian 56

Subdistrict C1-3

Omaha Concordia 51, Boys Town 47

Subdistrict C1-4

Wahoo 54, Ashland-Greenwood 32

Subdistrict C1-5

Columbus Scotus 58, David City 50

Subdistrict C1-6

Winnebago 57, Wayne 48

Subdistrict C1-7

Pierce 46, O’Neill 40

Subdistrict C1-8

Central City 34, Aurora 25

Subdistrict C1-

Adams Central 40, Kearney Catholic 31

Subdistrict C1-10

St. Paul 43, Centura 40

Subdistrict C1-11

Holdrege 70, Cozad 68, OT

Subdistrict C1-12

Ogallala 65, Sidney 43

Class C2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict C2-1

Freeman 39, Tri County 35

Subdistrict C2-2

Yutan 39, Elmwood-Murdock 37

Subdistrict C2-4

Wakefield 64, Wisner-Pilger 48

Subdistrict C2-5

Norfolk Catholic 62, Lutheran High Northeast 39

Subdistrict C2-6

Hartington Cedar Catholic 57, Ponca 40

Subdistrict C2-7

Elkhorn Valley 78, West Holt 52

Subdistrict C2-8

Cross County 36, Aquinas 31

Subdistrict C2-9

Amherst 75, Doniphan-Trumbull 62

Subdistrict C2-10

Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Thayer Central 27

Subdistrict C2-11

Hershey 50, Hi-Line 40

Subdistrict C2-12

Gordon/Rushville 71, Kimball 41

Class D1 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D1-1

Johnson-Brock 68, Pawnee City 43

Subdistrict D1-2

Mead 78, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 41

Subdistrict D1-3

McCool Junction 56, Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 46

Subdistrict D1-4

Bancroft-Rosalie 62, Howells/Dodge 56

Subdistrict D1-5

Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 48, Elgin Public/Pope John 46

Subdistrict D1-7

Ansley-Litchfield 49, Pleasanton 45

Subdistrict D1-8

Sandy Creek 51, Kenesaw 39

Subdistrict D1-9

Loomis 61, Southern Valley 45

Subdistrict D1-10

North Platte St. Patrick’s 40, Maywood-Hayes Center 39

Subdistrict D1-11

Dundy County-Stratton 63, Hitchcock County 42

Subdistrict D1-12

Bridgeport 67, Leyton 62, O

Class D2 Subdistrict

Subdistrict D2-1

Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Diller-Odell 32

Subdistrict D2-2

Friend 72, Exeter/Milligan 41

Subdistrict D2-3

Parkview Christian 71, Osceola 58

Subdistrict D2-5

Stuart 97, Santee 89, 2OT

Subdistrict D2-6

Fullerton 44, Giltner 24

Subdistrict D2-7

Shelton 68, Red Cloud 30

Subdistrict D2-8

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 52, Sandhills/Thedford 41

Subdistrict D2-9

Medicine Valley 55, Wallace 48

Subdistrict D2-10

Paxton 48, Mullen 38

Subdistrict D2-11

Potter-Dix 55, Garden County 36

GIRLS

NSAA Playoffs

Class A

Subdistrict A-6

Lincoln North Star 51, Fremont 29

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond
Kearney man killed in workplace accident
Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.
Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed

Latest News

Nelson wins State Diving Championship
Nelson wins State Diving Championship
Nebraska men's gymnasts Taylor Christopulos and Donte McKinney received national accolades this...
Two Husker gymnasts earn national honors
Huskers upset 25th-ranked Illinois, snap 4-game losing streak
Huskers upset 25th-ranked Illinois, snap 4-game losing streak
gbb
HS Basketball Highlights (Wed, Feb. 22)