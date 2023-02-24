Laurel, NE murder suspect wants criminal charges dropped

Carrie Jones, right, speaks with her lawyer at her District Court arraignment.
Carrie Jones, right, speaks with her lawyer at her District Court arraignment.(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Feb. 23, 2023 at 7:24 PM CST|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARTINGTON, Neb. (KTIV) - The attorney for the Laurel, Nebraska woman, who’s charged in a quadruple murder, is appealing the county court’s finding that enough evidence existed to try her for murder.

Thursday, defense attorney Doug Stratton filed a “plea in abatement”. In that document, Stratton claims the state failed to establish “probable cause” showing Carrie Jones aided her husband, Jason Jones, in the killing of Gene Twiford, in his Laurel home back on August 4th. Stratton also claims the state failed to present any complete evidence that the crime Carrie Jones is accused of committing was actually committed.

The prosecution alleges Gene, Janet and Dana Twiford, were killed at their home in the 500 block of Elm Street, in Laurel, in the early morning hours of August 4th. They say Michelle Ebeling was killed at her home, in the 200 block of Elm Street, just nine minutes later.

The state alleges Carrie Jones wasn’t present at the time of the killings, but that she aided Jason Jones by removing burnt clothing, tending to his wounds, and hiding the fact that he told her about the killings.

The judge will hear arguments on the plea from both sides during a hearing, on Monday, in Cedar County District Court. Also on Monday, Carrie Jones will be arraigned on charges of first-degree murder, tampering with evidence, and being an accessory to a felony.

If the judge grants Jones’ plea, the charges would be dismissed.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.
Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond
Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond
The Good Life Skate Center
Good Life Skate Center aims to bring skating rink back to Lincoln

Latest News

Sen. Pete Ricketts comments on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Senator Pete Ricketts comments on one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Sen. Pete Ricketts comments on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts releases video statement on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
.
AC units stolen and vandalized at southwest Lincoln apartment complex
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker Volleyball to play match in Memorial Stadium
High temperatures will continue to be well below average.
Friday Forecast: Cold with decreasing clouds