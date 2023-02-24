Lincoln man files appeal following prison sentence for sexual assault

Hope Npimnee was sentenced to 35-40 years in prison for sexual assault.(KOLN)
By Bayley Bischof
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lincoln man was sentenced to 35-40 years in prison for first degree sexual assault Wednesday and has since filed an appeal.

Last month, a jury found 29-year-old Hope Npimnee guilty of sexually assaulting a woman.

According to court documents, a University of Nebraska-Lincoln police officer came upon Npimnee assaulting the victim in a downtown Lincoln parking garage in July 2021. The officer said the woman ran to him crying and reported Npimnee tried to have sex with her, even after she told him no.

At the time of the incident, Nmpimee denied assaulting her, but a sexual assault nurse examiner kit found the victim’s DNA on his hands. He was charged with first degree sexual assault in April 2022.

In addition to prison time, Npimnee will be on the sex offender registry for the rest of his life. He’ll be eligible for parole in 2040.

