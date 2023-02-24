LTU announces street closure for Bierhaus Bockfest on Saturday

Road closed
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 11:19 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced a temporary street closure occurring on Saturday.

Eighth Street, between P and O Streets, will be closed from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. as the Bierhaus Bockfest takes place.

The Bierhaus Bockfest will include Bierhaus beer, live polka music, Bock beer, and more.

For more information on current street closures, click here or visit the Waze mobile app.

