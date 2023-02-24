New mobile app lets Nebraskans submit child support payments electronically

Apple and Android users will be able to download the app through the Apple store or Google Play...
Apple and Android users will be able to download the app through the Apple store or Google Play store.(WILX)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Nebraska Child Support Payment Center introduced on Wednesday a new mobile app that provides easy access to the payer’s account and lets them submit payments electronically.

The new NE Rapid Pay mobile app will begin accepting checks, cashier checks, and money orders through the app. With the new feature, anyone using the app will be able to submit a payment by simply taking a picture.

Nebraska Treasurer John Murante, who announced the new app, said, “We live in a mobile world and many people handle their finances almost entirely on their mobile devices. With the NE Rapid Pay app, Nebraskan’s will have a safe, secure, and convenient access to their account.”

Currently, the payment center handles 89% of all child support payments and 97% of distributions electronically. This helps save postage, paper, and processing costs.

Any payments made through the app will be credited effective on the date the payment is scanned. This will allow payments to be credited prior to midnight, even on the last day of the month. If the payment is received by 9 a.m. it will be shown in the payer’s child support account on the next business day. If the payment is received after 9 a.m. then the payment will be shown in the payer’s child support account the following business day.

Anyone paying through the app can receive a receipt in their email.

The free app will be available to download on the Apple store and Google Play store. The apps will offer guest and biometric authentication options.

For any questions on the mobile app, contact the Customer Service team at 1-877-631-9973 and choose Option 3, or visit their website here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.
Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker Volleyball to play match in Memorial Stadium
Timpte, Inc. trailer lineup
Lincoln Airport announces $22 million manufacturing and distribution facility with Timpte, Inc.

Latest News

Hope Npimnee was sentenced to 35-40 years in prison for sexual assault.
Lincoln man files appeal following prison sentence for sexual assault
Nicewonder is accused of terroristic threats in Lancaster County.
Polk man accused of threatening LGBTQ event in Lincoln
Sen. Pete Ricketts comments on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Senator Pete Ricketts comments on one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Sen. Pete Ricketts comments on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts releases video statement on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.