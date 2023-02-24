Portion of O Street to be temporarily closed on Sunday

By Abigail Carrera
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 4:57 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Transportation and Utilities Department announced a portion of O Street will be temporarily closed on Sunday.

Westbound O Street, between 10th and 11th Streets, will be temporarily closed for crane work.

The street is expected to be closed from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

LTU’s recommended detour is 11th Street to N Street to 10th Street.

As drivers get closer to upcoming work and closures, digital signs will be present to alert traffic. LTU encourages travelers to seek an alternate route and exercise caution around the work zone.

For more information on this project, contact Shane Dostal, LTU, at 402-525-7852 or sdostal@lincoln.ne.gov.

