Polk man accused of threatening LGBTQ event in Lincoln

Nicewonder is accused of terroristic threats in Lancaster County.
Nicewonder is accused of terroristic threats in Lancaster County.(Lancaster county detention center)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Polk man is accused of sending a bomb threat to an LGBTQ pageant last year in Lincoln.

According to officials, 35-year-old Michael Nicewonder is charged in Lancaster County District Court with terroristic threats. Court records show he’s accused of sending a bomb threat to organizers of a drag show pageant in May 2022 at Das Haus in Lincoln.

A Facebook message saying “FYI: There is a planted bomb in the club there” was sent to one of the organizers. Another message read, “Lincoln PRIDE will be burned down. That community better watch out the weekend. The whole festival will die.” Court records indicate that Nicewonder sent the message after being denied entry into the pageant because he is a registered sex offender.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue searched the venue, but found no explosive device.

Another Facebook message directed at the Kearney PFLAG group read in part, “This group is a laugh. You’ve shunned away a man, a drag queen, from the community for being labeled as a sex offender....this community will be burned if you cannot accept all, including your own.”

A court affidavit also indicates that Nicewonder made a threat against the Hastings PRIDE parade which was held June 10, 2022.

Nicewonder pleaded not guilty Thursday to the terroristic threats charge in Lincoln. His next court hearing is pending.

Copyright 2023 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.
Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond
Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond
The Good Life Skate Center
Good Life Skate Center aims to bring skating rink back to Lincoln

Latest News

Sen. Pete Ricketts comments on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Senator Pete Ricketts comments on one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine
Sen. Pete Ricketts comments on the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts releases video statement on anniversary of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
.
AC units stolen and vandalized at southwest Lincoln apartment complex
Volleyball Day in Nebraska is coming to Memorial Stadium this August.
Husker Volleyball to play match in Memorial Stadium