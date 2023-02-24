Polk man accused of threatening LGBTQ event in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KSNB) - A Polk man is accused of sending a bomb threat to an LGBTQ pageant last year in Lincoln.

According to officials, 35-year-old Michael Nicewonder is charged in Lancaster County District Court with terroristic threats. Court records show he’s accused of sending a bomb threat to organizers of a drag show pageant in May 2022 at Das Haus in Lincoln.

A Facebook message saying “FYI: There is a planted bomb in the club there” was sent to one of the organizers. Another message read, “Lincoln PRIDE will be burned down. That community better watch out the weekend. The whole festival will die.” Court records indicate that Nicewonder sent the message after being denied entry into the pageant because he is a registered sex offender.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue searched the venue, but found no explosive device.

Another Facebook message directed at the Kearney PFLAG group read in part, “This group is a laugh. You’ve shunned away a man, a drag queen, from the community for being labeled as a sex offender....this community will be burned if you cannot accept all, including your own.”

A court affidavit also indicates that Nicewonder made a threat against the Hastings PRIDE parade which was held June 10, 2022.

Nicewonder pleaded not guilty Thursday to the terroristic threats charge in Lincoln. His next court hearing is pending.

