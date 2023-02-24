Relief efforts for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Members of the Turkish Student Association at UNL are teaming up with the Center for People in Need to gather relief materials for victims of the earthquakes that struck Turkey and Syria.

Dr. Omer Sadak is from Turkey and lived there most of his life. He came to the US to further his education and is a post-doctoral researcher at the university. He has relatives and friends still in the affected region whose homes and surrounding buildings have been leveled. People who have been impacted also have to navigate cold temperatures and a lack of supplies.

The Center for People in Need will serve as one of the offsite drop locations for blankets, sleeping bags, and winter boots and coats. Monetary donations can be made at any Union Bank & Trust location, under the Dr. Omer Sadak Donation Account, or through Venmo and Zelle.

It’s expected that people could be displaced between six to 12 months. Monetary donations will be used to purchase tents for them to live in while communities rehabilitate and rebuild. Those industrial tents that will serve as people’s homes cost between $1,000 - $1,200 each.

Micala Carter, the Executive Director at the Center for People in Need is working with the UNL Turkish Student Association to provide those items.

“We want to fill the shelves, and not just once, twice, three times,” Carter said. “We want to be able to fill the shelves so that we can get those supplies that are needed out and over to Turkey.”

The Turkish Consulates in Chicago and Washington DC have agreed to pick up the entirety of the items donated and be in charge of transporting them to the affected areas.

