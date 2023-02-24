Senator Pete Ricketts comments on one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts
Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts(Nebraska governor's office)
By Abigail Carrera
Published: Feb. 24, 2023 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) released a video statement commenting on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Friday morning.

“One year ago today, Vladimir Putin and Russian forces invaded our allies in Ukraine. His actions violated their sovereignty and launched a war that has killed tens of thousands and created one of the worst refugee crises in modern history,” Sen. Ricketts said.

Sen. Ricketts said, “No words can ease the pain the people of Ukraine have endured, but as many parents say to our children in times of tragedy, look for the helpers. We’ve seen heroic leadership as Ukrainians from all walks of life fight for their freedom and take care of their neighbors.”

“All over the world, nations have offered their support and solidarity,” Sen. Ricketts said. “And here at home in Nebraska, we raised money, donated protective equipment and other supplies, and sent our prayers. We all prayed for a quick end to the fighting, and as we approach the one-year anniversary of the invasion, we work and hope for an end to Putin’s violence.

Sen. Ricketts ended the video statement by saying, “To the Ukrainian people, you have our support and our continued prayers. God bless you.”

To watch the video, click here.

Copyright 2023 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nebraska DMV
Rejected by the Nebraska DMV: How specialized license plates are processed
David D. Cooper, 46, was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of sexual assault of a student.
North Platte high school teacher arrested for sexual assault of student
Lincoln Police said Sergeant Tu Tran rescued a driver from their submerged vehicle on Wednesday.
Lincoln Police officer rescues woman from submerged car in pond
Divers wait for tow truck to remove submerged vehicle after car lands in pond.
Person drives off icy road into south Lincoln pond
The Good Life Skate Center
Good Life Skate Center aims to bring skating rink back to Lincoln

Latest News

High temperatures will continue to be well below average.
Friday Forecast: Cold with decreasing clouds
Husker Volleyball to play match in Memorial Stadium
The Turkish Student Association hopes to raise enough money to send 50 tents over to those in...
Relief efforts for earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Road closed
LTU announces street closure for Bierhaus Bockfest on Saturday