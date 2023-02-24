Senator Pete Ricketts comments on one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - U.S. Senator Pete Ricketts (R-NE) released a video statement commenting on the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine Friday morning.

“One year ago today, Vladimir Putin and Russian forces invaded our allies in Ukraine. His actions violated their sovereignty and launched a war that has killed tens of thousands and created one of the worst refugee crises in modern history,” Sen. Ricketts said.

Sen. Ricketts said, “No words can ease the pain the people of Ukraine have endured, but as many parents say to our children in times of tragedy, look for the helpers. We’ve seen heroic leadership as Ukrainians from all walks of life fight for their freedom and take care of their neighbors.”

“All over the world, nations have offered their support and solidarity,” Sen. Ricketts said. “And here at home in Nebraska, we raised money, donated protective equipment and other supplies, and sent our prayers. We all prayed for a quick end to the fighting, and as we approach the one-year anniversary of the invasion, we work and hope for an end to Putin’s violence.

Sen. Ricketts ended the video statement by saying, “To the Ukrainian people, you have our support and our continued prayers. God bless you.”

